Matthew Hudgel awarded ROTC Hip Pocket scholarship to Wright State University

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s graduation season, and the future is looking bright for 2022 Peebles graduate Matthew Hudgel. He recently received a three-year full-ride ROTC Hip Pocket scholarship to Wright State University. The scholarship is an opportunity for select enlisted soldiers to complete their first baccalaureate or advanced degree and pursue a commission as an Army Officer through ROTC.

When Hudgel was a junior, he applied for the National Army ROTC scholarship. He explained, “All the seniors in the nation who want to go the ROTC route apply for that scholarship.” The scholarships are 4-, 3-, and 2-year full rides. Three military boards review the applications in October, January, and March. Hudgel was told that his application was perfect, but he did not receive one of the scholarships.

Not discouraged, Hudgel continued his research for scholarship programs and learned about the Hip Pocket scholarship (3-year scholarships given out by state schools for ROTC). He planned to attend Xavier University, but a Wright State University recruiter reached out. The recruiter and the Lieutenant Colonel of Wright State were impressed with Hudgel’s resume and asked him to tour the campus and interview.

Hudgel stated, “It was the first time I’d ever been on that college campus, and I fell in love with it. Being from a small town area, I’m used to this (rural setting). Every other college I visited was in a city with a skyline and cars constantly passing through. At Wright State, you see nothing but trees around the campus. You’re in your secluded area. I fell in love with that.”

The recruiter asked Hudgel, “If we were to offer you a scholarship today, would you accept it?” Of course, Hudgel wanted to hear more. They offered 3-year full tuition, $1,200 a year for books, and a $420 monthly stipend. He said, “Yeah, I think we’d accept.” The Lieutenant Colonel joined the conversation to ask Hudgel a few more questions. Reviewing his resume, the Colonel noted that Hudgel played football. Hudgel shared, “He said I was everything he wanted in a cadet, but one of the major reasons he chose me was my football background.” The Colonel explained that former football players tend to make cadets that are team players with discipline.

Hudgel’s high school football career was mainly due to his dad Shawn, Scott McFarland, and others who started the football program at Peebles High School. He played positions on both sides of the ball as a middle linebacker and a fullback. The program has been in place for five years.

Hudgel is also president of his FFA chapter, a BETA officer, and an NHS officer and has accumulated loads of volunteer hours for various community organizations. He reports that an ROTC program is unavailable to high schoolers in Adams County. He has inquired about the CTC implementing an ROTC or law enforcement program. He states, “It would be very beneficial to the county if we got ROTC.”

Hudgel will be majoring in Criminal Justice at Wright State. He shares, “My goal is to be a military police officer, but with ROTC, it’s all competitive based on where you go. Your choices are active duty, guard, or into the reserves, and you make a list of your top specialty choices. My top specialty is the military police.”

Hudgel served as an intern at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department during his senior year. His aspirations include retiring after 20 years in the army and returning to Adams County. He said, “You’re serving your country, helping to protect the rights of American citizens and the constitution. There’s nothing else better.”