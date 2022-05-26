T-Wolves roll past Pacers in NBA 2K League’s The Turn

T-Wolves Gaming, who won the NBA 2K League season’s initial five-on-five event, are off to a good start in the second five-on-five tournament.

The T-Wolves, champions of The Tipoff, blitzed Pacers Gaming 95-72 on Wednesday in their opening match in The Turn.

In other Wednesday games, Warriors Gaming Squad edged Bucks Gaming 61-59, Lakers Gaming trounced Cavs Legion GC 88-65, 76ers GC defeated the Gen.G Tigers 71-59, Jazz Gaming nipped DUX Infinitos 53-50, Heat Check Gaming topped Hawks Talon GC 75-66, Magic Gaming topped NetsGC 65-61, and Mavs Gaming blasted Blazer5 Gaming 80-63.

Michael “BearDaBeast” Key led the T-Wolves with 26 points and 12 assists, while Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White and Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman each contributed 21 points to the win. Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa amassed 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, and Zach “Vandi” Vandivier added 21 points.

Group play for The Turn continues through this week and next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, The Turn, earlier this month.

Seven matches are scheduled for Thursday:

–Mavs Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Pistons GT vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

–Lakers Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Grizz Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

T1. Jazz Gaming, 1-0

T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-0

T1. Lakers Gaming, 1-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 1-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-0

T7. Cavs Legion GC, 1-1

T7. Pacers Gaming, 1-1

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-1

T9. Pistons GT, 0-1

T11. Bucks Gaming, 0-2

T11. DUX Infinitos, 0-2

Eastern Conference

T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-0

T1. Grizz Gaming, 1-0

T1. Heat Check Gaming, 1-0

T1. Magic Gaming, 1-0

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

T6. Gen.G Tigers, 1-1

T6. Hawks Talon GC, 1-1

T6. 76ers GC, 1-1

T9. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-1

T9. Knicks Gaming, 0-1

T9. Hornets Venom GT, 0-1

12. NetsGC, 0-2

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: