Championship Wednesday recap in Section IV
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy day in local sports around the Twin Tiers for championships.
Horseheads baseball is back on top of the mountain after sweeping the Elmira Express in the Section IV Class AA series. Both Corning and Horseheads girls lacrosse captured their respective Section IV crowns in Class A and B. Plus, Corning Community College softball had a perfect day with a no-hitter from Jayden Hill at nationals in Syracuse.
Full championship scoreboard and who’s advancing to the next step below.
High School Baseball
Horseheads 13, Elmira 7 – Class AA Championship
Elmira ND 9, Trumansburg 5 – Class C Semis
Haverling 16, Attica 3 – Class B Quarters
High School Softball
Horseheads 3, Elmira 0 – Class AA Semis
High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 13, Ithaca 10 – Class A Championship
Horseheads 16, Vestal 7 – Class B Championship
NJCAA Softball – National Championships in Syracuse
Corning CC 5, St. Cloud Tech 0
Corning CC 1, North Dakota State CSC – No-hitter by CCC’s Jayden Hill
