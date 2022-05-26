ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Championship Wednesday recap in Section IV

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4FB3_0fqfktUS00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy day in local sports around the Twin Tiers for championships.

Horseheads baseball is back on top of the mountain after sweeping the Elmira Express in the Section IV Class AA series. Both Corning and Horseheads girls lacrosse captured their respective Section IV crowns in Class A and B. Plus, Corning Community College softball had a perfect day with a no-hitter from Jayden Hill at nationals in Syracuse.

Full championship scoreboard and who’s advancing to the next step below.

High School Baseball
Horseheads 13, Elmira 7 – Class AA Championship
Elmira ND 9, Trumansburg 5 – Class C Semis
Haverling 16, Attica 3 – Class B Quarters

High School Softball
Horseheads 3, Elmira 0 – Class AA Semis

High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 13, Ithaca 10 – Class A Championship
Horseheads 16, Vestal 7 – Class B Championship

NJCAA Softball – National Championships in Syracuse
Corning CC 5, St. Cloud Tech 0
Corning CC 1, North Dakota State CSC – No-hitter by CCC’s Jayden Hill

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 5/31

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a solo home run by Elmira Notre Dame softball’s Shannon Maloney and a goal by Corning lacrosse player Ashlee […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Henneman wins MAAC baseball title for Canisius

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a weekend to remember for a Corning baseball standout. Trevor Henneman, a senior catcher for Canisius College baseball, earned a MAAC Championship Sunday in the Golden Griffs 9-5 win over Rider University. Canisius won the decisive game of the three-game series punching their ticket to the NCAA D-I Baseball […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

CJ Bostwick named new head coach of EC men’s wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles have a new leader in men’s wrestling. CJ Bostwick has been named the new head coach of the Elmira College men’s wrestling team. Bostwick takes over for Cody Griswold, who will continue to serve as the head coach of the women’s program at EC. Bostwick spent the past […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Grottenthaler wins 2nd straight national title with RIT

EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler won a second straight national title with the Tigers on Sunday. (Video courtesy: @RIT_SportsZone) (Photo courtesy: @RITMLAX) The RIT men’s lacrosse team defeated Union 12-10 to win a second straight NCAA Division III National Championship in East Hartford, Connecticut. Grottenthaler scored a big goal in the […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Horseheads, NY
Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
Attica, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
City
Vestal, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Grottenthaler playing for national title at RIT

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse star has a shot at winning it all again. Corning High School graduate Seth Grottenthaler will play for another NCAA D-III Men’s Lacrosse title Sunday as a member of the RIT program. The Tigers (21-1) will square off with Union (18-2) at 1 pm tomorrow in East Hartford, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads softball rallies past Corning to win Class AA title

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders rallied to bring home a sectional title on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Southern Tier Sports Report) The second-seeded Horseheads softball team rallied late past defending sectional champs and top-seeded Corning 7-5 to win a Section IV Class AA title at BAGSAI Softball Complex in Binghamton. The Hawks took a […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Dan Rogers an umpire in NCAA Softball Regionals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local umpire continues to shine in major college softball. Elmira’s Dan Rogers was behind the plate for Friday’s University of Florida vs. Virginia Tech Super Regional game in Blacksburg. The game aired on ESPN2 and Florida was victorious 2-0 in the first game. Virginia Tech bounced back to win Saturday […]
WETM 18 News

Bill Olin joins Clemson University women’s lax staff

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Bill Olin is taking the next big step of his coaching career. After six years at Cornell University women’s lacrosse, Olin has accepted a new assistant coaching job at Clemson University for the Tigers. Olin joins Clemson as the program prepares for its inaugural season in D-I this upcoming year. […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Corning Community College#National Championships#Sports#The Elmira Express#Section Iv#Elmira 7#Ithaca 10#Syracuse Corning#Ccc#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Red Barons finish as national runner-up for second straight season

DEWITT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons made another deep run at a national championship for a second straight season. (Photo courtesy: Corning Red Barons Softball Facebook) (Video courtesy: NJCAA) The Corning Community College softball team made it all the way to the national championship game at the NJCAA Softball DIII National Championship for a […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda’s Porschia Bennett wins another state track title

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – It was the perfect way to end a high school career. Towanda’s Porschia Bennett earned her second consecutive Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) championship Friday in the high jump at Shippensburg University. Bennett’s leap of 5’6″ put her at the top of the podium at Seth Grove Stadium. Porschia set a […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Terps & McNaney advance to NCAA title game to face Cornell

EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Logan McNaney shined on the big stage on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy: @TerpsMLax) The Corning native made a career-high 19 saves as top-seeded Maryland defeated fifth-seeded Princeton 13-8 in the NCAA semifinals in East Hartford, Connecticut. McNaney improved to 34-1 as a starting goalie in his career at Maryland. The […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WETM 18 News

SUNY CCC Digital Dome Theatre showtimes for this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College will have showings this weekend at their newly opened Digital Dome Theatre. The shows this weekend will be on Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m and 12 p.m. The theatre is now showing Stars of the Pharaohs, a […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1965 WSYE-TV on Hawley Hill

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We dust off the archives on the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback. This time, we go back to 1965 and take a closer look at the former WETM-TV building on Hawley Hill. Then, known as WSYE-TV, the station proved to be the leader in local media and established itself with […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman wins diamond, $5K of gas in Tops Monopoly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets. The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Keeping Cool in the Summer Months at The Splash Pad in Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As temperatures rise, parents have found the splash pad to be the go-to option since it’s opened up to remain cool in the sun. “It’s great. Since COVID-19 families are low on funds. It’s nice and doesn’t cost anything to bring the kids here. They can interact with other children. It’s […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen has successful Memorial Day weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Tourists from across the area came to Watkins Glen to enjoy Memorial Day weekend. Craig Bond, Parks and Events Center Manager for Clute Park, said that the park completely sold out for the weekend and that a lot of the guests that he talked to said that it was their […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Honoring John W. Jones: An American Hero at Woodlawn Cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another hero was honored in Elmira on May 30th, 2022. The Woodlawn Cemetery hosted a tribute event for a man who made history by burying nearly three thousand confederate soldiers who died in the Elmira civil war prison camp. The community gathered around the cemetery to pay homage to John W. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School students stage walkout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira High School students gathered in solidarity today to show their support for those impacted by the tragedy in Texas. The walkout occurred around noon on Thursday and focused around standing together with the families that were impacted during the shooting in Uvalde earlier this week. The group got together through […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy