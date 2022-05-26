Championship Wednesday recap in Section IV

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy day in local sports around the Twin Tiers for championships.

Horseheads baseball is back on top of the mountain after sweeping the Elmira Express in the Section IV Class AA series. Both Corning and Horseheads girls lacrosse captured their respective Section IV crowns in Class A and B. Plus, Corning Community College softball had a perfect day with a no-hitter from Jayden Hill at nationals in Syracuse.

Full championship scoreboard and who’s advancing to the next step below.

High School Baseball

Horseheads 13, Elmira 7 – Class AA Championship

Elmira ND 9, Trumansburg 5 – Class C Semis

Haverling 16, Attica 3 – Class B Quarters

High School Softball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0 – Class AA Semis

High School Girls Lacrosse

Corning 13, Ithaca 10 – Class A Championship

Horseheads 16, Vestal 7 – Class B Championship

NJCAA Softball – National Championships in Syracuse

Corning CC 5, St. Cloud Tech 0

Corning CC 1, North Dakota State CSC – No-hitter by CCC’s Jayden Hill

