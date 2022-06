PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a man changing a tire on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix and then drove off on Friday. Investigators said the victim’s silver Nissan sedan got a flat tire, and he pulled over on the right shoulder on the eastbound side of the Papago Freeway near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. At around 9:30 p.m., while swapping out the tire, a driver hit him and didn’t stop.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO