Bristol, VA

Bristol native Gavin Cross looks forward to the ACC tournament

By Kenny Hawkins
 6 days ago

Blacksburg, VA — Bristol native and Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross who just made school history by being named to the all-ACC first team for the 2nd time in his career is preparing for the league tournament in Charlotte.
The 2nd ranked team in the country will face Clemson Thursday night and the Hokies who are the No. 1 seed know they will get everyone’s best shot.

“This conference is one of the tops in the country and to be able to make the tournament it’s good start and it’s kind of what we expect to do and to be where we are at as the one seed it’s great to be here but all the teams are good so we have to go down there and compete play well and then hopefully be back next weekend.”

WJHL

Daniel Boone graduate chooses positivity after paralyzing accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Graduating high school is often one of a student’s biggest accomplishments in their young life. But for Nate Rader of Daniel Boone High School, that milestone seems minuscule compared to what he has gone through in his final two years of school. “That was just a small one, and I […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Despite challenges, local pools open for first weekend of the year

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s opening weekend for many pools across our region, but just a few weeks ago there were some issues when it came to staffing lifeguards. “It’s been a really weird opening season, opening week, opening couple of weeks, just due to really the unknowns of how many are we going to […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
WJHL

Lincoln Memorial University to host free dental clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A regional university is partnering with local nonprofits to help provide free dental care next week. According to a press release from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), volunteers from Appalachian Miles for Smiles (AMFS) and the Health Wagon will join forces at the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 6 and 7. AMFS […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

11 names added to Johnson City-Washington County Veterans’ Memorial

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 11 servicemen were forever honored with their names engraved at the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans’ Memorial in time for the Memorial Day ceremony Monday. The 11 men either died during their service or were taken as prisoners of war. They served in World War I & 2 and Vietnam. It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
