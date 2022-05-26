Bristol native Gavin Cross looks forward to the ACC tournament

Blacksburg, VA — Bristol native and Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross who just made school history by being named to the all-ACC first team for the 2nd time in his career is preparing for the league tournament in Charlotte.

The 2nd ranked team in the country will face Clemson Thursday night and the Hokies who are the No. 1 seed know they will get everyone’s best shot.

“This conference is one of the tops in the country and to be able to make the tournament it’s good start and it’s kind of what we expect to do and to be where we are at as the one seed it’s great to be here but all the teams are good so we have to go down there and compete play well and then hopefully be back next weekend.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.