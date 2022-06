Pharrell has been teasing us over the past year or so with studio photos and footage, signaling that he was in the lab cooking new music. Of course, we have heard some recent stuff too with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T and Jack Harlow. But he’s now back on his artist front as he announces the release of his new single ‘CASH IN CASH OUT’. The super producer, rapper and singer took to Instagram to reveal the artwork and the release date for it: June 10th.

