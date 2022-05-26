ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduating Plant City High School twins named top of their class

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Fraternal twins Drew and Bailey Blanton graduated from Plant City High School on Wednesday evening and were both ranked at the top of their class. Drew graduated as the Valedictorian of the class and Bailey was the Salutatorian. The duo has also been involved...

www.wtsp.com

