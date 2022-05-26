ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Yosemite Unified announces new superintendent

By Garrett Brown
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6jgN_0fqfeRc800

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Yosemite Unified School Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of a new superintendent.

The board announced they have named Brian Beck as superintendent effective July 1, pending a contract approval at the June 13 board meeting.

Beck brings 29 years of experience with him to the role.

He began his career in Strathmore, where he was a high school math teacher, coach, and vice-principal.

Then Beck served at Delano high schools as an assistant principal, and then principal.

After that Beck, held roles at Fresno Unified School District, including Bullard High Principal and the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Health Services.

Beck is currently working as Assistant Superintendent for the Instructional Division with FUSD.

Beck is from Madera and received his Bachelor’s Degree in math, and a Master’s in Education Administration and Supervision from Fresno State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Get to know the 3 candidates for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO COUNTY, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three candidates are running in the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools race. Current superintendent Jim Yovino announced his retirement, paving the way for someone new to take over come Election Day.  Dr. Michelle Cantwell-Copher, Daren Miller and Eliseo Gamino are all hoping to lead Fresno County’s 32 school districts.  Cantwell-Copher […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hiring fair for new Fresno Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is holding a hiring fair for the city’s new Animal Center. The hiring fair will be on June 1 and June 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new animal center at 5277 East Airways Boulevard in Fresno. According to the city officials, vacant positions […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced City School District appoints new superintendent

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City School District has announced that Diana Jiménez has been appointed as the district’s next superintendent. Jiménez brings a career of over 30-years in education with her to the role. She most recently served as Superintendent of Winters Joint Unified School District. Jiménez also held other roles in her […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite Unified#Ksee Kgpe#Bullard High Principal#Fusd#Fresno State#Nexstar Media Inc#Yourcentralvalley Com
YourCentralValley.com

Mental health response team announced for Fresno in new budget

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The launch of a Mental Health Triage and Response Program for Fresno was unveiled as a part of the city’s $1.72 billion budget proposal announced on Wednesday. The measure is a part of a wider package of community safety measures revealed by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “Community safety will always be […]
YourCentralValley.com

Police identify person found dead in Clovis, Clovis Unified officials release statement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday. Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death. “Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 catalytic converter thieves caught in the act

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act, according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, around 3:11 p.m., police say a bystander noticed a gold car behind a parked delivery truck. The bystander noticed a man get tools out of the car and crawl under the truck […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for woman dragged in fatal hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a hit and run earlier this month gathered Wednesday night for a vigil. 29-year-old Monique Contreraz was reportedly dragged eight miles by a truck before the driver finally stopped at a motel.  The vigil was held at the intersection where people say she […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Francisco schools ban ‘chief’ from job titles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Unified School District has announced that the word “chief” will be eliminated from job titles because of concerns expressed by Native Americans. The district says that an alternative title for people formerly called “chief” is still being finalized. A district statement acknowledges that those positions require significant responsibility […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California adopting more aggressive water conservation rules; what to know

As California’s relentless drought continues, state water regulators on Tuesday adopted new emergency water rules meant to ensure more aggressive conservation statewide. The State Water Resources Control Board voted on the emergency drought regulations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order. “California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot on Saturday night, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called out to a home on Beverly Street for a report of a possible gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and […]
YourCentralValley.com

Unvaccinated students banned from graduation events at Granada Hills Charter

A rally is planned outside Granada Hills Charter High School Tuesday to protest the banning of unvaccinated students from graduation events. The protest includes members of GHC Parents United, Moms on the Ground, The Unity Project, Let Them Breathe, and other groups unhappy with the school’s policy. Parents are saying that they are being discriminated […]
GRANADA HILLS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 killed in car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died following a car crash in Fresno County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of South and Cherry avenues for a report of a crash involving a car and pick-up truck. When officers arrived, they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced police searching for shooting suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex last week in Merced. Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, officers from the Merced Police Department were called out to an apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a shooting. […]
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy