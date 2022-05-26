Yosemite Unified announces new superintendent

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Yosemite Unified School Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of a new superintendent.

The board announced they have named Brian Beck as superintendent effective July 1, pending a contract approval at the June 13 board meeting.

Beck brings 29 years of experience with him to the role.

He began his career in Strathmore, where he was a high school math teacher, coach, and vice-principal.

Then Beck served at Delano high schools as an assistant principal, and then principal.

After that Beck, held roles at Fresno Unified School District, including Bullard High Principal and the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Health Services.

Beck is currently working as Assistant Superintendent for the Instructional Division with FUSD.

Beck is from Madera and received his Bachelor’s Degree in math, and a Master’s in Education Administration and Supervision from Fresno State.

