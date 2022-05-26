ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar central bank orders state bodies not to use foreign currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyGmX_0fqfeH2600

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s central bank has ordered ministries and local governments not to use foreign currencies for domestic transactions, to help relieve pressure on the kyat currency.

The Southeast Asian country’s economy has been in crisis since the military seized power last year, halting a decade of political and economic reforms and piling pressure on the kyat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar.

“In addition to the increasing demand for foreign currency, the exchange rate may fluctuate due to the practice of receiving and disbursing foreign currency for goods and services purchased within the country,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Win Thaw said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Win Thaw said that currently, bodies such as hotels, restaurants, souvenir shops and international schools were using the U.S. dollar rather than the kyat but also businesses and organisations operated by ministries.

“Myanmar kyat’s currency should be used in domestic payments and respective ministries, regional and state governments....should instruct your organisations as necessary,” said his statement, which was addressed to ministries and local governments.

The order is the latest in an effort by authorities to exert more control over foreign currency flows in the military-run nation.

The official central bank exchange rate for the kyat is currently set at 1,850 per dollar, but has tended to be well below the unofficial black market rate.

The central bank previously declared that from April 3 foreign exchange earned locally must be deposited at licensed banks and exchanged for the kyat within one working day.

The move prompted protests from residents and foreign business groups, with the central bank later exempting foreign entities from the rule.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia extends quotas for fertiliser exports to help domestic farmers

(Reuters) - Russia has set quotas for fertiliser exports in July through December, saying in a statement on Tuesday it aimed to secure a sufficient amount of the crop nutrients for domestic farmers. The restrictions extend measures introduced for the past six months and come despite exports of fertilisers from...
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Myanmar#Economy#Foreign Exchange#Southeast Asian#Central Bank#Thaw
Reuters

Denmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
POLITICS
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday. Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. read more. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy