Uvalde, TX

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

kentuckytoday.com
 6 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by...

www.kentuckytoday.com

The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Uvalde, TX
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russia’s nuclear forces uses ballistic missile launchers in drill

The Russian defence ministry said its nuclear forces are holding drills in the country’s northeast in Ivanovo province shortly after the US confirmed it will dispatch advanced rockets to boost Ukraine’s position on the negotiation table with Moscow.The defence ministry officials said that close to 1,000 servicemen exercised intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.This comes as the war rages in Ukraine’s eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk where the Russian troops fought to take complete control of the territory.With its concentrated efforts, Russia has pounded Sievierodonetsk — one of the two provinces of Donbas — and destroyed nearly all critical infrastructure in the Luhansk city, regional governor Sehiy Gaidai said.At least 60 per cent of the residential property was damaged beyond repair, he said. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedWhat we’ve learnt in 100 days of war between Ukraine and RussiaFamily who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantineThe economic war on Russia is Ukraine’s best hope
Brian Kemp
Reuters

U.S.-listed Freedom Holding Corp founder says he will buy Russian unit

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC.O), a financial services firm focused on East Europe and Central Asia, will sell its Russian arm to the company's founder Timur Turlov in the second quarter. Relations between Moscow and the West have worsened markedly since Feb. 24 when Russia sent...
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after stocks retreat on Wall Street

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street closed out a month buffeted by worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7% to 27,457.89. Japan’s parliament late Tuesday enacted a $21 billion extra budget to tackle soaring...
