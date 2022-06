JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Airport officials have less than a week to let the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) know when Richard’s Disposal will be leaving Hawkins Field. FAA is requiring the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority to notify them by June 6 on when Richard’s will leave the facility as part of a corrective action plan, according to a May 23 letter from the agency.

