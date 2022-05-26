ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois to enforce seatbelt laws, reduce injuries and fatalities this holiday weekend

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are teaming with up more than 600 law enforcement agencies throughout the state in the national “Border to Border” mobilization, organized by the National Highway...

Officials investigating cause of Grand Bear cabins fire

UTICA – Authorities are investigating the cause of a major fire that burned through seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday. According to Utica Fire officials, they were called to the villas at Grand Bear for a porch on fire around 5:20 pm. Upon arrival firefighters found multiple buildings ablaze. Strong winds on Memorial Day carried the fire through seven cabins, ultimately destroying them all. Several cars were also reported damaged. No injuries were reported, however residents have been displaced. 57 fire departments responded with around 150 manpower. The LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency and The American Red Cross are assisting in the incident as well. Authorities are continuing to work through the night and into the morning cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.
NORTH UTICA, IL
No foul play suspected in Grand Bear Resort blaze

UTICA – No foul play is suspected after a massive fire at the Grand Bear Resort in Utica. On Tuesday morning, Drew Partain of the Utica Fire Department says firefighters will continue to put out hot spots throughout the remainder of the day where a massive fire ripped through 7 buildings or 28 units on Memorial Day late afternoon. Partain says 30-40 mph winds straight out of the south fueled the fire, and by the time area departments responded just after 5:20 pm, 2 buildings were already a total loss. Over 60 fire departments with over 150 firefighters battled the blaze throughout Monday night, ultimately losing a total of 7 cabin structures and seven vehicles. Partain says law enforcement arrived quickly on the scene to notify residents and those staying on vacation. Around 5 to 10 million gallons of water were used to put out the fire via Utica and LaSalle’s water systems. No injuries to any firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, however, the fire is said to have started on a porch of one of the cabins.
NORTH UTICA, IL
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to host first ever Player Palooza

LASALLE – Tonight the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will host their first ever community get-together, called Player Palooza in LaSalle from 4 PM to 9 PM. The event is open to the public for free on Wright Street in LaSalle between 1st and 2nd Streets. Activities include a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting, and plenty of great food vendors. The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are an amateur wood bat summer league baseball team, made up of top college players from around the country. Established in 2019, the Pistol Shrimp are part of The Prospect League, a 16 team league that spans the midwest from Iowa to Pennsylvania.
LASALLE, IL

