Illinois to enforce seatbelt laws, reduce injuries and fatalities this holiday weekend

UTICA – No foul play is suspected after a massive fire at the Grand Bear Resort in Utica. On Tuesday morning, Drew Partain of the Utica Fire Department says firefighters will continue to put out hot spots throughout the remainder of the day where a massive fire ripped through 7 buildings or 28 units on Memorial Day late afternoon. Partain says 30-40 mph winds straight out of the south fueled the fire, and by the time area departments responded just after 5:20 pm, 2 buildings were already a total loss. Over 60 fire departments with over 150 firefighters battled the blaze throughout Monday night, ultimately losing a total of 7 cabin structures and seven vehicles. Partain says law enforcement arrived quickly on the scene to notify residents and those staying on vacation. Around 5 to 10 million gallons of water were used to put out the fire via Utica and LaSalle’s water systems. No injuries to any firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, however, the fire is said to have started on a porch of one of the cabins.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO