ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

St. Louis unveils new plan to crack down on illegal dumpers, revive recycling program

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFm6h_0fqfZ5Ya00

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has a new plan to clean up its sometimes trashy image. That plan includes the return of the city’s recycling program and a crackdown on illegal dumpers.

City Refuse Division drivers still empty both the brown dumpsters for garbage and the blue ones for recycling; but since last summer, everything’s been going into the trash.

“The city had to suspend alleyway recycling collection last year in the face of a national labor shortage,” said Nancy Cross, operations manager of the City of St. Louis.

Top story: Snapchat posts to land Missouri man in federal prison

Last August, the city began offering $3,000 bonuses for new refuse truck drivers. Officials predicted a return of recycling service shortly after Thanksgiving.

That didn’t happen.

Still, the city collected $14-a-month refuse fees, about $3 of which is for recycling. There have been no refunds. Dumpsters are still overflowing in spots. The city has hired nine new drivers but still needs about 10 more.

“Our old collection system hasn’t worked,” Cross said at a news conference announcing the return of the city’s recycling program.

A new map is making the return of recycling possible on Tuesday, May 31. Staff is now tracking which parts of the city produce the most trash. So, the city can now be strategic with trash pickup, freeing up drivers for separate recycling routes again.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything like that,” said Angela Pearson, special projects manager for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “We know that everyone will continue to get trash pickup at least once a week. That’s standard practice for any city but we also want to make sure we’re being data-driven in our approach…so that we can continue to keep those bins and those dumpsters from overflowing.”

The garbage trends will continually be updated and monitored. The map and collection efforts will be adjusted accordingly.

Even though it hasn’t been that long since the recycling program was paused, St. Louis may need a refresher course. A trash dumpster in The Grove neighborhood was full of recyclables in south St. Louis on Wednesday. That overflowing dumpster in The Grove is behind a vacant building, filled with trash from somewhere else.

All of the cereal boxes, milk jugs, beer cans, and glass jars need to go into blue recycling dumpsters again, un-bagged.

Trending – Dress designer stood girls up on prom day in St. Louis County, families say

“It’s easy to recycle if you just stick with ‘the 6,’” said Elysia Musumeci, program manager for St. Louis Recycles, a division of Operation Brightside. “Always recycle paper, flattened cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles and jars, metal food and beverage cans, and food and beverage cartons. Keep items loose, clean, and dry.”

St. Louis Recycles is offering 13-gallon in-home recycling containers for a $1 donation. Go to https://stlcityrecycles.com/ for information on how to get a container and for more information about what you should recycle and how.

The City of St. Louis is also more than doubling the number of illegal dumping surveillance cameras.

“The mayor just geared it up like 5 times, put it on steroids. It’s going to be crazy heat. They’re going to go from 200 cameras to 500 cameras,” said St. Louis Refuse Commissioner Todd Waeltermann. “This is huge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

St. Louis’ new recycling plan starts today

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis’ plan to clean up its image when it comes to recycling starts Tuesday. That plan includes the return of the city’s recycling program and a crackdown on illegal dumpers. The city also wants to be strategic with its trash pick-up.   City of St. Louis Operations Manager […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tower Grove Park’s ‘Keebler Elf Tree’ to be removed this summer

ST. LOUIS – The “Keebler Elf Tree” in south St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park will be removed in order to keep park visitors safe, according to the park. The park’s forestry team has worked hard to keep the tree alive. The park said the first brace was installed in 2019, “when one branch on the south side came to rest on the ground due to decay causing a lack of structural integrity.” More branches on the south side of the tree collapsed and then were removed in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis. That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely. The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Recycling#United Nations#Recycle#Steroids#City Refuse Division
FOX 2

Missouri utility companies pay for home upgrades to lower bills

ST. LOUIS — Regional utility companies Ameren Missouri and Spire are set to assist customers in the reduction of their utility bills by way of the PAYS (Pay As You Save) method. This method allows a yearly reduction in energy costs as Missouri companies pay upfront for almost all of the energy-efficient equipment. For the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Has a Helpful Map Showing You Where Bears are Sighted

We know that the bear population in Missouri is increasing, but it's a big state and hard to keep track of exactly where the bears are. Thanks to a helpful Missouri map, now you can keep track of the sightings of these apex predators. The Missouri Department of Conservation has...
FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
FOX 2

St. Louis County woman loses 90 lbs in 18 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A south St. Louis County woman fought her battle with hypothyroidism, lost 90 pounds, and ran the GO! St. Louis Half Marathon all within a year and a half. Teri Pletka, 43, started to regain control of her health on January 1, 2021, when she was at 300 pounds. Prior […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy