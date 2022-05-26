ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

Boating Memorial Day Weekend? Register by Today with Plaistow, N.H., Town Clerk

By WHAV Staff
 6 days ago
Plaistow, N.H., is reminding residents and visitors they must register their boats by 4 p.m., today, if they plan on using...

WHAV

Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group Opens Pollard School Pizza Party Contest

Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group, the town’s Trash and Recycling Committee, is inviting Pollard School students to enter the “Recycle Right Contest.”. The group, known as WAG for short, asks students to create a 30-second video about what Plaistow residents should know about recycling and why it is important, upload the video to the Plaistow, N.H., and Friends Community Facebook page and post their grade and teacher’s name. The first-place winners receive a full pizza party for their class and two other winners receive ice cream parties for their classes.
WHAV

‘Patriotic Paint Party’ June 10 Aims to Raise Money to Light Up American Flags

Eammon’s Heart plans a “Patriotic Paint Party” to raise money to light up American flags in Haverhill. The party takes place Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The event is open to all ages, but limited spots are available. Participation is $30 each for children and $50 each for adults. There will also be a cash bar.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Plans to Celebrate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony and Reception Thursday

Governor’s Councilor Eileen R. Duff will be the principal speaker when Haverhill raises the LGBTQA+ flag tomorrow afternoon at City Hall. Besides Duff, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan will serve as master of ceremonies and Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to also address the audience. Speakers and participants will gather at 4 p.m., Thursday, on the front steps of City Hall, 4 Summer St. The City of Haverhill routinely flies flags in honor of groups and nationalities throughout the year.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Cause of North Andover House Fire was Spray Paint Stored Near Furnace in Basement

Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace. North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
State
New Hampshire State
City
Plaistow, NH
WHAV

I-495 Construction Update: Contractor Preps River Street Exit-Only Lane

Last week saw the openings of additional northbound lanes along Interstate 495 bridges in Haverhill with a dedicated River Street exit lane being prepped for use. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports day and night lane and ramp closings this week to accommodate paving and installation of sign foundations, guardrails and pavement markings, drainage casting adjustments and granite edging, among other tasks.
HAVERHILL, MA
#N H#Vehicles#Town Clerk
WHAV

Podcast: 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard Performs July 7

Residents have a rare opportunity to hear the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard perform in early July at Haverhill’s Riverside Park. Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey C. Hollett, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says a free concert takes place Thursday, July 7, thanks to the efforts of Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the city.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Mattresses and Clothing to be Banned from Trash Barrels; Haverhill Explains What to do

A statewide waste ban, going into effect this fall, will alter how Haverhill residents dispose of certain materials and how much it will cost. Speaking before the City Council this week, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein explained how waste bans began several decades ago in order to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills. As a result, recycling centers were created for items such as televisions, appliances and reusable materials.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Today’s Obituaries: Corinne “Cora/Reny” M. Sardella, Retired from Haverhill Schools

Corinne “Cora/Reny” M. (Collins) Sardella, 71, died Friday, May 27, peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 19, 1950 in Yokosuka, Japan. Cora was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Marie C. (Marcoux) Collins. Being a Navy brat, she also lived in Florida and California before her family returned to their home town of Haverhill in 1963, settling in Ward Hill where Cora began many life time friendships.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Recognizes its Hometown Heroes During Downtown Ceremony

The backstory behind 161 banners, featuring the names and photographs of Haverhill veterans, was told during a Hometown Heroes Tribute Ceremony Thursday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The Haverhill Exchange Club, responsible for the second annual banner initiative, honored those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at a service Thursday...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Here are the Winners of Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards

Robert Nelson, state director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is scheduled to speak at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards Breakfast. Among the award categories and businesses being honored are Business Assistance, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center; Cultural/Tourism, Stevens Coolidge...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Pentucket Regional School District Chooses ‘Panthers’ to Replace Sachem Mascot

Pentucket Regional School District, which “retired” its Sachem mascot in 2020, has settled on a Panthers icon and name at the high school and middle schools. The Pentucket School Committee ratified the new mascot last week following a recommendation by the Mascot Selection Steering Committee. The committee, led by High School Principal Jonathan Seymour and Middle School Principal Terry Conant, consisted of staff, students, parents, alumni and the community.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools to Close Primary Election Day Due to Expected Polling Location Confusion

Students will have an extra-long weekend because of primary elections next September after the Haverhill School Committee agreed last week to close school Tuesday, Sept. 6. City Clerk Linda L Koutoulas asked members to consider closing schools that day. She explained because this will be the first election with re-precincting in effect, there will be a great deal of confusion on election day among voters who do not know their new polling locations—most in school buildings. In addition, based on recent events, she said parents may be uneasy about adults entering the buildings when students are there.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen Democrats Plan June 11 Spring Breakfast with Straw Poll

The Methuen City Democratic Committee is planning its Spring Breakfast. The breakfast features a straw poll in which attendees cast votes for each Democratic State Primary contender. Democrats gather Saturday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m., at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight with a complimentary advertisement. Others may also advertise with spots starting at $50.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Looming Showdown Over Fire Department Staffing Threatens Mayor’s Haverhill Spending Plans

Haverhill councilors are one vote away from another budget showdown with the mayor over staffing in the fire department. Councilors Monday night in 4-4 tie votes both rejected Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s $12 million spending plan for the fire department and a motion to increase minimum shift manning. The latter vote was largely symbolic since councilors may not add money to spending under the city charter. They, however, reserve the right to kill the budget outright. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien acknowledged he negotiated with the mayor to achieve a slight increase in his budget, but it is less than he requested.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Plaistow, N.H., Details Memorial Day Plans with Parade and Services

The Town of Plaistow, N.H., is gearing up for its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony. Marchers gather Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m., at Pollard School and travel to the Elm Street Cemetery. A ceremony honors veterans who are buried there. Participants will walk back to the Town Hall Green for services.
PLAISTOW, NH
