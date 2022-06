The first trailer for The CW's newest DC-inspired live-action series, Gotham Knights, debuted online on Tuesday giving viewers the best look yet at the upcoming series. Set to debut sometime in 2023 as part of the network's 2022-2023 season, the series has piqued the interest of DC fans, particularly with the end of several of The CW's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — but now that the trailer is finally here, fans aren't exactly wowed by what they're seeing and have taken to social media to share a range of reactions with many of them not exactly keen on this new series.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO