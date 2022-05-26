ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

Mayor highlights Wilson projects and people

By By Brie Handgraaf
 6 days ago
Wilson Crisis Center Executive Director Nancy Sallenger hugs Mayor Carlton Stevens after he applauded her work in his State of the City address Tuesday.
Mayor Carlton Stevens delivers Wilson’s first State of the City address Tuesday.
Wilson Crisis Center Executive Director Nancy Sallenger hugs Mayor Carlton Stevens after he lauded her work during his State of the City address Tuesday. Councilman Donald Evans is shown applauding at left.

Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens took an opportunity Tuesday night to brag on the city’s momentum, provide updates on ongoing projects and recognize a few “unsung servants” in the community.

“Wilson — well, the whole world for the most part — has gone through a tough time. The last couple of years have probably been harder than anyone could have imagined, but we stuck together through it,” Stevens said. “There were times we didn’t see what tomorrow would be like or what would happen, but we stayed together. We might have fought a little, but in the end, we stuck together and made it through.”

Stevens assessed local progress during his first State of the City address to the Wilson City Council and the public.

WORK IN PROGRESS

The city received $15,762,456.88 through the American Rescue Plan Act, and in February, officials earmarked $2 million for commercial redevelopment. At the time, City Manager Grant Goings said officials hoped the money would help demolish the vacant Wilson Mall. Stevens said that effort is ongoing.

“Parkwood Mall is probably going to be one of the projects with this federal money,” he said. “I can’t say it for sure for sure, but fingers crossed, it will be. We’re hoping that money can be appropriated to destroy the mall.”

It’s unclear what would happen to the property after demolition, but since the mall is private property, city officials are working with the owners to plan for the property’s future.

“Another pile of money that we’re hoping and praying comes through our state would be about $50 million,” Stevens said. “That money is going to be used to help revitalize our city. We’re working hard and constantly fighting for things to move in a progressive manner.

“Wilson, for a while, might have been stagnant, but we’re moving forward.”

Stevens highlighted several other projects such as expansions to the city’s public transit system, Ride, and recreation amenities added to the Wiggins Mill Reservoir Park as well as efforts to replicate Freeman Place’s affordable housing success story in other neighborhoods.

“Affordable homes are important,” he said, “and they are pivotal to every great city.”

The Wilson Police Department’s Police Athletic League summer camps are resuming this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

UNSUNG HEROES

Stevens decided he wanted to use his State of the City address as a way to honor unsung servants in the community.

The first honorees were Becky and Mike Cannon, who started the JCANS Foundation in honor of their late son Jonathan Cannon to help residents struggling with substance misuse.

“These two have served our community without any type of notoriety,” Stevens said. “They just do their job, do what they can do and serve the community.”

New Christian Food Pantry co-founder Candy Taylor was honored with her husband.

“Words can never, ever put into perspective what you’ve done,” the mayor said. “You’ve fed so many. You’ve clothed so many, and you just keep going.”

Wilson Crisis Center Executive Director Nancy Sallenger shared a hug with Stevens as he bragged about her selfless devotion to the community.

“When I hit 100, I’m going to take half a day of vacation,” Sallenger said with a laugh. “I love Wilson, don’t you?”

The mayor wrapped up the honors with Our Wilson founder Donta Chestnut.

“He actually picked up another job so he could fund what he is doing with children,” Stevens said of Chestnut’s mentoring program.

