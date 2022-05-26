ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

amherstma.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 12:03 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Agenda Adoption/Changes a. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting2....

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

Planning Board Public Hearing

RECEIVED: 5/16/2022 at 8:48 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Hearing 7:00 PM Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – FEMA Floodplain Overlay District - To see if the Town will vote to amend the Official Zoning Map to add the FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, for the purpose of regulating activities as described in Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District. Plans and documents are available via email from Christine Brestrup, Planning Director brestrupc@amherstma.gov or 413-259-3145.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Preservation Act Committee

RECEIVED: 5/23/2022 at 10:14 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Approve any outstanding minutes; Financial updates; Discussion and possible vote of ARHS track replacement; Public comment; Updates; Topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours before the meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board

RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 2:55 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Min; Pub Com; PH: 6:35 SUB 2022-07 – John Wroblewski – 446 and 462 Main Street cont from 4/6/22 & 5/4/22 see Agenda Link for full des; Zoning P Hearing: 6:45 Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Dists, Article 3, Use Regs & Art 16 FEMA Floodplain Overlay District see Agenda Link for full des, 7:00 Zoning Bylaw – Off Zoning Map – FEMA Floodplain Overlay Dist see Agenda Link for full des; PH 7:15 SPR 2022-13 – UMass Five College Credit Union 398 – 406 Northampton Rd ( cont from 5/18/22) - see Agenda Link for full des; PH: 7:20 SPR 2022-10 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St see Agenda Link for full des; PH: 7:20 SPP 2022-04 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St see Agenda Link for full des; Old Bus Topics not rea ant 48 hr prior to the mtg; New Bus - Topics not rea ant 48 hr prior to the mtg; ANR Apps; ZBA Apps; SPP/SPR/SUB Apps; PB COM & Liaison Rep; Chair & Staff Rep; Adjourn - For a full description of each item see the Agenda Link.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/26/22 at 11:03 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Interview of applicants to the Planning Board: Bruce Coldham, John Gilbert, Karin Winter. Action Items: Planning Board Appointments: Discussion of Interviews and Applications of Applicants to the Planning Board, Vote on Recommendation to Town Council. Announcements. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Town Manager Seeks Members to Serve on Town Boards & Committees

Town Manager Paul Bockelman seeks volunteers to serve on Town Boards and Committees. The Town has over 30 boards and committees that support the work of Town government and each has multiple residents who are members. Terms of service are typically three years, some may be shorter. Members typically serve...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 4:19 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment. Proposed amendment to recommendation on Parking Regulations on North Pleasant Street between Triangle and Hallock Streets: MOVED: To amend the motion to add the phrase "dual use as both" in bullet points 3 and 4 after "parking spaces for" and before "permit parking" and to add the phrase "and metered parking at 50 cents/hour with a two-hour parking limit enforced Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m." at the end of bullet point 3 and bullet point 4. Water Bylaw and Regulations: Discussion, Public Comment. Sewer Bylaw and Regulations: Discussion, Public Comment. Town Manager Appointments Filed with the Town Clerk: Solar Bylaw Working Group. Approval of Minutes: May 19, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Safety & Social Justice Committee

RECEIVED: 5/26/2022 at 2:48 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Introductions, and Agenda Review. 2. Public Comment. 3. Member Reports. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Election of Chair, Review of Charge, Open Meeting Law Review, Financial Overview, and Updates: CRESS and DEI. 5. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 6. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 7. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Jones Library Community Forum via Zoom

LIST OF TOPICS: Come join us! Share your opinions. Ask your questions. Find out more about your Town of Amherst Jones Library!
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee and Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/25/22 at 11:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget review, questions, and discussion. FY23 Budget Review: budget recommendations and report process. Announcements and next agenda preview. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance. Meeting materials will...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Energy and Climate Action Committee

RECEIVED: 5/27/2022 at 11:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 5/18/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Solar Planning in Amherst; Outreach and Education; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Eversource Webinar: Programs to Help Pay Your Energy Bills

Trouble paying your electric bill? Eversource is holding a webinar Thursday, June 2nd on programs to help residential customers with their energy bills. Trouble paying your electric bill? Eversource is holding a webinar Thursday, June 2nd on programs to help residential customers with their energy bills. ??Register https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8142377707363321356. ?? Billing...
AMHERST, MA

