Jones Library Design Subcommittee

REVISED: 5/26/2022 at 3:34 pm. RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 11:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order ASC; Apprv Min; Public Comment (to submit public comments email messageSCPublicComment@arps.org or call 413-362-1891 by 3PM on 5/31/22 with Subject listed as "Public Comment". Include full name and town of residence. Comments will be shared for no more than 3 min per comment and will be part of public record); Supts Update; Chair's Update; SC Announcements; New & Cont Business (A. School Building Project Update, B. School Consolidation Vote, C. 6th Grade Move to ARMS Update, D. Supt Eval: Review Instrument & Timeline, E. Crocker Farm Capital Project, F. Fair Share Amendment Resolution, G. Statement on Gun Safety H. Future Agenda, I. Warrants, J. Gifts); Adjourn.
