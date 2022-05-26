ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones Library Design Subcommittee

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 8:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (5-19-2022); Colliers Project...

amherstma.gov

Jones Library Community Forum via Zoom

LIST OF TOPICS: Come join us! Share your opinions. Ask your questions. Find out more about your Town of Amherst Jones Library!
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/26/22 at 11:03 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Interview of applicants to the Planning Board: Bruce Coldham, John Gilbert, Karin Winter. Action Items: Planning Board Appointments: Discussion of Interviews and Applications of Applicants to the Planning Board, Vote on Recommendation to Town Council. Announcements. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of License Commissioners

RECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 4:17 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order. Public Comment. Licenses: Temporary Outdoor Dining Application: Bistro 63 Monkey Bar, Inc., 63 North Pleasant St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: SST-22-33, Hannah Rechtstaffen, Wine & Malt, 6/4/22, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM, 91 Cowls Rd. Discussion Items: Rental Registration Program; Lunch Cart Regulations; Letter to Establishments. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Review of Minutes. Adjournment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board Public Hearing

RECEIVED: 5/16/2022 at 8:50 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Hearing - 7:20 PM SPP 2022-04 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West Street - Request Special Permit to extinguish previous Special Permits ZBA FY84-00085 and ZBA FY85-00094 as zoning has changed and mixed-use building is currently permitted by Site Plan Review. (Map 19D, Parcel 3, B-VC Zoning District). Plans and documents are available via email from Christine Brestrup, Planning Director brestrupc@amherstma.gov or 413-259-3145.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board

RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 2:55 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Min; Pub Com; PH: 6:35 SUB 2022-07 – John Wroblewski – 446 and 462 Main Street cont from 4/6/22 & 5/4/22 see Agenda Link for full des; Zoning P Hearing: 6:45 Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Dists, Article 3, Use Regs & Art 16 FEMA Floodplain Overlay District see Agenda Link for full des, 7:00 Zoning Bylaw – Off Zoning Map – FEMA Floodplain Overlay Dist see Agenda Link for full des; PH 7:15 SPR 2022-13 – UMass Five College Credit Union 398 – 406 Northampton Rd ( cont from 5/18/22) - see Agenda Link for full des; PH: 7:20 SPR 2022-10 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St see Agenda Link for full des; PH: 7:20 SPP 2022-04 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St see Agenda Link for full des; Old Bus Topics not rea ant 48 hr prior to the mtg; New Bus - Topics not rea ant 48 hr prior to the mtg; ANR Apps; ZBA Apps; SPP/SPR/SUB Apps; PB COM & Liaison Rep; Chair & Staff Rep; Adjourn - For a full description of each item see the Agenda Link.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 4:19 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment. Proposed amendment to recommendation on Parking Regulations on North Pleasant Street between Triangle and Hallock Streets: MOVED: To amend the motion to add the phrase "dual use as both" in bullet points 3 and 4 after "parking spaces for" and before "permit parking" and to add the phrase "and metered parking at 50 cents/hour with a two-hour parking limit enforced Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m." at the end of bullet point 3 and bullet point 4. Water Bylaw and Regulations: Discussion, Public Comment. Sewer Bylaw and Regulations: Discussion, Public Comment. Town Manager Appointments Filed with the Town Clerk: Solar Bylaw Working Group. Approval of Minutes: May 19, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Amherst School Committee

REVISED: 5/26/2022 at 3:34 pm. RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 11:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order ASC; Apprv Min; Public Comment (to submit public comments email messageSCPublicComment@arps.org or call 413-362-1891 by 3PM on 5/31/22 with Subject listed as "Public Comment". Include full name and town of residence. Comments will be shared for no more than 3 min per comment and will be part of public record); Supts Update; Chair's Update; SC Announcements; New & Cont Business (A. School Building Project Update, B. School Consolidation Vote, C. 6th Grade Move to ARMS Update, D. Supt Eval: Review Instrument & Timeline, E. Crocker Farm Capital Project, F. Fair Share Amendment Resolution, G. Statement on Gun Safety H. Future Agenda, I. Warrants, J. Gifts); Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Energy and Climate Action Committee

RECEIVED: 5/27/2022 at 11:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 5/18/22; Public Comment; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Solar Planning in Amherst; Outreach and Education; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Eversource Webinar: Programs to Help Pay Your Energy Bills

Trouble paying your electric bill? Eversource is holding a webinar Thursday, June 2nd on programs to help residential customers with their energy bills. Trouble paying your electric bill? Eversource is holding a webinar Thursday, June 2nd on programs to help residential customers with their energy bills. ??Register https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8142377707363321356. ?? Billing...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

