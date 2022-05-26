Win or go home: Plymouth fends off Buckeye Central in Division IV district semifinal

GALION — Lucky breaks are sometimes all you need in the game of baseball.

In Wednesday's Division IV district semifinal, No. 2 Plymouth was on the receiving end of a few in the first two innings and that helped the Big Red build a 5-0 lead, gain some momentum and come away with an 8-6 win over No. 3 Buckeye Central.

"The first inning or two they helped us a bit kicking it around, but we were hitting the ball hard," Plymouth coach Jake Strayer said. "That's an extremely good baseball team and the (Alex) Kanney kid is one heck of a pitcher. He had thrown well all year and threw well tonight, (but) we just got bats on balls and hit it hard.

"Kudos to our guys for being able to do that. I know it hasn't happened a lot to him this year, and there's a reason for it — he's a darn good pitcher."

The Big Red advanced to play South Central, a 10-0 winner over Hardin Northern, in a district final at 5 p.m. Friday in Galion.

Kanney pitched well enough to keep the Bucks in the game, but a couple costly errors in the first inning led to three Big Red runs scored by Zach Hamman, Zeth Goth and Trace McVey. Hamman and Nick Roberts were plunked by pitches with two outs in the second, and Goth followed with a standup triple into left center to score both for a 5-0 advantage.

"We've had the same defense all year and our kids have played well all year," Buckeye Central coach Chad Jensen said. "They hit it hard and we had some miscues, but we had opportunities throughout the game. The (errors) are not a reason why we lost."

And while they weren't a reason for the loss, they did give Plymouth a buffer and allowed pitcher Cole Wentz to trust in his defense to make plays. He went 4⅓ innings, striking out seven, allowing three hits, three runs (one earned) and walking seven.

"They helped us out, especially with as many walks as we gave up," Strayer said of his defense. "That was our kryptonite tonight, we. We didn't throw a lot of strikes and we walked a lot of guys. That's where most of their base runners came from. They hit one or two balls hard and one was in the seventh inning – that has to get fixed by Friday."

Buckeye Central got on the board in the third inning when Kanney walked, moved to third on Casey Geissman's standup double and scored on a single by Elliot Geissman.

After the Bucks scored twice in the fifth inning, they made it interesting with three more runs in the seventh, nearly batting through the order as Kaiden Vaughn, Tyler Sanderson and Clay Green all touched home plate.

But that was as close as the Bucks got.

Goth, Plymouth's ace, came in for the final out in relief of Clayton Miller, who allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in 2⅓ innings. Goth needed a handful of pitches to find his zone, but recorded the final out when Kanney belted a ball up the middle that nailed him in the ankle, deflected to the shortstop and then was rifled to first to end the game.

"He gave us a chance to win and that's all we need," Strayer said of Wentz. "He did his job tonight. Not necessarily Cole Wentz-esque, but he did his job and kept us in the game.

"I was trying to avoid (bringing in Goth). But you gotta do what you gotta do at this point. If you don't, you're going home."

Kanney went the distance for Buckeye Central, allowing four hits over the final four innings and setting down the Big Red in order in the fifth and sixth innings.

"He's our ace, he's an All-Ohio kid ... he's one of the top seniors in Ohio," Jensen said. "And he proved that. When things happen, you have to let it go and move on. I'm proud of Alex for doing that, and all of our kids."

And it was the last time Kanney pitched in a Buckeye Central uniform. He, along with fellow seniors Vaughn, Green, Wyatt Martin, and triplets Casey, Elliot and Graham Geissman, finished their high school careers with two sectional titles and after guiding the program to its best finish in the Northern 10.

"These seniors are really special to me and our program," Jensen said. "I coached a lot of these kids in 12U travel ball. I've coached them for a long time. They mean a lot to me. I've watched them grow up. It's going to be odd not having them around. These seniors are great kids and they're going to be successful in life."

Plymouth — forced to hope Goth's shot to the ankle is shaken off quickly — now prepares for a third meeting with Firelands Conference foe South Central in Friday's district championship. It'll be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after the teams split in the regular season with both teams winning on the road, the Trojans 8-5 and Big Red 10-3.

"I've coached there, dad teacher there," Strayer said. "We know each other, coach (Mike) Perry and I have a lot of respect for each other. At the start of the season it's who we expected to be here with. They're a darn good team and they know they're good because they didn't throw (Karl) Ferber tonight.

"He's a darn good pitcher, too, but we'll line them up and play ball."

