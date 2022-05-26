West Vigo defeats Northview for sectional title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Lady Vikings defeated Northview 17-6 on Wednesday evening to claim the school’s first softball sectional title since 2015. West Vigo scored three runs in the 1st inning and added 6 more in the 2nd to take a 9-0 lead.

Carlea Funk hit a home run for West Vigo along with Janelle Sullivan who hit two. Avery Funk and Caprice McCalister also homered for the Vikings. For the Knights Grace Jones had an RBI sac fly. They also got RBI’s from Addison Latham and Mia Thompson in the 4th inning. West Vigo advances to the regional round where they will host on Tuesday May 31st.

