Vigo County, IN

West Vigo defeats Northview for sectional title

By Omar Tellow
 6 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Lady Vikings defeated Northview 17-6 on Wednesday evening to claim the school’s first softball sectional title since 2015. West Vigo scored three runs in the 1st inning and added 6 more in the 2nd to take a 9-0 lead.

Carlea Funk hit a home run for West Vigo along with Janelle Sullivan who hit two. Avery Funk and Caprice McCalister also homered for the Vikings. For the Knights Grace Jones had an RBI sac fly. They also got RBI’s from Addison Latham and Mia Thompson in the 4th inning. West Vigo advances to the regional round where they will host on Tuesday May 31st.

South Vermillion wins softball regional

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats (24-3) defeated Cascade 7-2 on Tuesday evening to win the school’s third straight regional title. Senior pitcher Makenzie Mackey had a complete game victory for the Wildcats. They advance to the Forest Park Semi State where they will take on Eastern (17-12) on Saturday June 4th at […]
West Vigo Baseball wins sectional

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The West Vigo Vikings defeated the Edgewood Mustangs 4-3 on Monday afternoon to win the sectional title. Ben Kearns laid down a bunt in the bottom of the 7th inning allowing Nick Lindsay to score the winning run. The Vikings have now won 24 straight games and improve to 27-1 on […]
Wildcats win softball sectional

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats win the sectional championship, 11-1 over Greencastle Monday afternoon. Hannah Boardman homered in the win for the Wildcats. South Vermillion will host Cascade Tuesday in the regional championship at 6pm.
Panthers win first softball sectional in five years

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Riverton Parke Panthers defeated the North Vermillion Falcons, 13-3 in five innings Monday to win their first softball sectional in five years. Head coach Sarah Haltom has now won sectionals with the Panthers as a player and head coach. “This is a feeling that I can’t even put words to […]
Lebanon tops Northview in baseball sectional

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights baseball season came to an end with a 10-1 loss in the sectional championship on Monday evening at Crawfordsville High School. Maysen Davis hit two home runs for Lebanon and Cannon Morton added another. They advance to the Regional round and play Beech Grove at Danville High School […]
Shakamak wins 27th baseball sectional

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Shakamak Lakers defeated White River Valley 14-3 in six innings on Monday evening. It’s the school’s 27th sectional title in program history. They will face Rising Sun in Morristown on Saturday June 4th at 11 am.
Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
South Tennis falls to Zionsville

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Tennis squad saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Zionsville in the semi state semifinal round of the state tournament. Freshman Sarah Rowe picked up the lone win at 1 singles for the Braves. She advances to the state finals. […]
Courtney Jones wins McMillan Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South senior Courtney Jones was named the Laverne K. McMillan Award winner on Friday morning. It is presented annually to the best female athlete in Vigo County. Jones excelled in volleyball and track and field for the Braves. She says she’s honored to win the award. “It’s just […]
Season in review: Rob Phinisee

In the final three games of former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee’s career with the Hoosiers, in which he played a combined 42 minutes in two NCAA tournament games plus the team’s appearance in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, the senior went scoreless, having attempted just seven shots in the three appearances. It was, unfortunately for Phinisee, Indiana and fans of the program, arguably a representative end to an Indiana career that was filled with promise but never reached the consistency or expected heights for the No. 135 recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, largely outside of two memorable game-winners against in-state foes.
Clay City wins softball sectional

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay City Lady Eels defeated North Central 10-0 in five innings to win their second straight sectional title. Hannah Harris hit a two run homer in the 1st inning and Sophie Moshos allowed only one hit on the mound for Clay City. They advance to the regional round next […]
Mark Hankins wins McMillan Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North senior Mark Hankins was named the Vernon McMillan Award winner. It’s presented annually to the best male athlete in the county. Hankins is a two sport star, excelling in basketball and tennis. He also helped lead the Patriots to a victory in The Classic and a sectional […]
‘Still some time away’ Mayor on Sullivan pool project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Memorial Day weekend marked the opening of many community pools across the country, but in the city of Sullivan, people will have to wait. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says that the pool is not yet ready to open following a long run of renovations that began in 2021. The pool has […]
Terre Haute South names second-ever Black valedictorian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Terre Haute South celebrated a history achievement on Friday as the school named the second Black valedictorian in its history. Nevaeh Shouse received the distinction with a special guest in attendance, as Terri Hord Owens, who graduated in 1978 as the school’s first Black valedictorian, honored the soon-to-be graduate during the […]
45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
