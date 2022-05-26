ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerks season ends after losing triple OT thriller

By Thad Brown
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Amerks postseason was a ton of fun. So, no surprise it ends on a game that was the most fun of all.

Except for the ending.

Laval scored on the power play 1:51 into the third (!) overtime to beat Rochester 6-5 and finish a 3-0 sweep of their best-of-five division final series.

This game had enough swings to make a seesaw nauseous.

After scoring only two goals in the first two games against Cayden Primeau in Laval, the Amerks put two past him in the first eight minutes at home. Mark Jankowski took advantage of a fortunate bounce to score from point-blank range. J.J. Peterka followed with a power play goal.

Despite the Rocket buzzing throughout the first two periods, the score remained 2-0 13 minutes into the second. That’s when Laval erupted.

Brandon Gignac reached out and scored a superb tip to get the Rocket on the board. Danick Martel banged in a Gabriel Bourque feed a minute later to tie. Xavier Ouellet floated a wrister through everyone from the point to put Laval in front 76 seconds after that. Former Amerk Jean-Sebastien Dea scored on a wide-open net a minute and a half later to make it 4-2 through two periods.

The Amerks appeared spent, but appearances were deceiving.

Brett Murray walked in on net and scored 13 seconds into the third, cutting the lead to 4-3. Peterka scored his second 79 seconds later to tie the game back up at 4. Murray got a deflection right on the crease about halfway through the period to give Rochester a 5-4 lead.

That lead held until the final minute. Laval had a power play and an empty net for a 6-on-4 advantage. It paid off when Jesse Ylonen was in the right spot to stick a rebound over Aaron Dell’s shoulder and force OT at 5-5.

Rochester head coach Seth Appert did not have an issue with the penalty call on Murray for slashing, despite it coming late in the third period of an elimination playoff game.

“We shouldn’t take that penalty. There’s no need for us to do it. It’s hard not to call that penalty,” Appert said.

The Rocket had a golden chance in the first overtime when Lucas Condotta rung both posts with a shot from the slot.

Laval outshot the Amerks 24-12 in the three overtimes and that advantage finally paid off when Brandon Davidson took a minor for delay of game 1:20 into the third OT. Dea scored the winner just 31 seconds later.

Dell made 54 saves even while also allowing six goals. Primeau stopped 34 of Rochester’s 39 shots.

It’s a sudden flip of emotions for Rochester. Just one week ago, the Amerks were celebrating a game five comeback win on the road at Utica.

Seven days later, the season is over.

“That’s the playoffs. That’s every year. They always seem to end abrupt or you win it all,” Appert said. “It’s always more fun to win it all.”

