ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, PA

Halifax repeats blanking of Millersburg for 1A title

abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZYyA_0fqfSOzf00

(WHTM) – History has a way of repeating itself.

But even this history is blushing at how similar the Halifax Wildcats took home their second straight 1A District championship.

In 2021, it was a 5-0 victory over top-seeded Millersburg thanks to the shutout thrown by Mackenzie Sawdey.

In 2022, it was a 7-0 victory over top-seeded Millersburg thanks to the shutout thrown by Mackenzie Sawdey.

“It was really exciting because – senior year…I wasn’t ready for it to be done. It’s been a battle since we were little kids, but it was really exciting to pull out another win,” says Sawdey.

Sawdey allowed just two hits total in seven innings of work and got support from the bats of Alyza Steinhauer and Brooke Barcavage, who each notched RBIs.

Halifax now prepares for the state tournament which begins on June 6th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Kutztown wins district softball title

The Kutztown softball team are the District lll Class 3A champions after defeating Susquenita 6-1 on Tuesday at Lebanon Valley College. “I think we are in a good place right now, I think we can go very far and we have a lot to (still) accomplish,” said freshman Sadie Berger. The score was tied 1-1 […]
KUTZTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin turns heads in 15-0 district title blowout

(WHTM) – While holding the District III Class 2A trophy, Bob Ligon couldn’t help but reflect. Reflecting on what changed for this team. “They’ve come together as a family. We went through so many growing pains early in the year,” says Ligon. Those pains included multiple occasions where the Trojans got run ruled. Now, they […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

Greenwood baseball wins fourth straight District III title

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greenwood WIldcats are District III Class 1A baseball champions for the fourth consecutive time. Greenwood defeated Halifax 3-1 on Thursday, May 28 to capture the title at Earl Wenger Field. This was the third straight meeting of Greenwood and Halifax in the district finals. In 2022, Greenwood met Halifax twice […]
abc27 News

PIAA State Track & Field Day 2 full results

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 State Track and Field Championships are wrapping up at Shippensburg University and Midstate athletes were running, jumping and throwing their way onto the podium. You can find top ten results from how our District III athletes finished in the final meet day on Saturday in the list below. AA […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, PA
City
Millersburg, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Halifax, PA
Sports
abc27 News

Susquehannock wins first District title for York-Adams team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehannock became the first team from York-Adams league to win the District III title in Class 2A Boys Lacrosse. The Warriors defeated Lampeter-Strasburg 11-9 on Friday, May 27 at Landis Field. In the third quarter, with Susquehannock leading 9-3, the Pioneers mounted a comeback. Barrett Denlinger ripped a shot from distance […]
YORK, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Champions in the Ring Not Necessary Out of the Ring!

By Ken Hissner: In all my years promoting, managing, and advising my share of managers, promoters, and of course, boxers, here are a couple of experiences. In November of 1982, I promoted what would be the third and last of my promotional events under the name of Spartacus Promotions. This...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Brensinger Brings Home 1st Place In Barebow U21 Women's Division At The USA Archery Field Nationals And World Trials

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 USA Archery Field Nationals and World Trials in Yankton, South Dakota are complete. And Schuylkill County barebow shooter Maggie Brensinger took 1st place in the U21 junior division for women. She also qualified for World Games this summer. The highest honor an archer can achieve shooting on re-curve bows without sights or stabilizers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanking#Repeats#Whtm#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Manheim Township boys lacrosse wins district title

The Manheim Townships boys lacrosse team is back on top of District III after they defeated Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A district championship 12-4 on Thursday night. The Blue Streaks were dialed in on defense, shutting the Eagles out in the first half to go up 6-0 heading into halftime. It’s the first district […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stays perfect in district title win

(WHTM) – There is little room for error in the Central Dauphin locker room. In fact, a perfect season is just half of the proof. The Rams didn’t just roll to a 19-0 record and take home the District III Class 3A championship on Thursday night, but they continued a feat that is rarely seen […]
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township. The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Father, 9-year-old son slain in violent Philadelphia weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a father and his 9-year-old son were killed in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia during a violent holiday weekend that’s seen at least nine other homicides in the city. Separately, two women and an unborn child were fatally shot inside a car Sunday following a domestic dispute in suburban Chester […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy