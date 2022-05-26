Halifax repeats blanking of Millersburg for 1A title

(WHTM) – History has a way of repeating itself.

But even this history is blushing at how similar the Halifax Wildcats took home their second straight 1A District championship.

In 2021, it was a 5-0 victory over top-seeded Millersburg thanks to the shutout thrown by Mackenzie Sawdey.

In 2022, it was a 7-0 victory over top-seeded Millersburg thanks to the shutout thrown by Mackenzie Sawdey.

“It was really exciting because – senior year…I wasn’t ready for it to be done. It’s been a battle since we were little kids, but it was really exciting to pull out another win,” says Sawdey.

Sawdey allowed just two hits total in seven innings of work and got support from the bats of Alyza Steinhauer and Brooke Barcavage, who each notched RBIs.

Halifax now prepares for the state tournament which begins on June 6th.

