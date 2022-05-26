Kenneth Cole Will Drop First NFT Collection

Click here to read the full article.

Kenneth Cole is joining the NFT movement.

He will drop his first collection of NFTs in support of The Mental Health Coalition. The collection features messages written by Cole in his own voice and hand-drawn style.

One hundred percent of the money generated will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition, a movement working to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness.

“I am excited about NFTs and have been looking for a way to make them both accessible to many and impactful to even more. With this project, I hope we will have done both. I feel this is a vehicle for us to shine a light on mental health, a global crisis, and also allows the community to be part of the story,” said Kenneth Cole , chairman and chief creative officer of Kenneth Cole Productions.

The artwork also features the coalition’s logo “a square peg in a round hole” to symbolize the all-too-common feeling that everyone, on occasion, experiences.

Through the collection, titled “The Normal Series,” Cole aims to address the unrealistic and pervasive perception of “normal,” and raise funds to help end the stigma surrounding today’s most prevalent public health crisis.

In an effort to make the artwork accessible and allow more people to be part of the story, each one will be minted for $100 (about 0.05 ETH, or Ethereum). There will also be rewards specific to the level or rarity for each NFT.

The NFT messages include “Abnormal is the only normal,” “Nobody is normal,” “There is no normal,” and “F–k normal.”

The NFTs can be minted at KennethColeX.com on Friday.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are presenting valuable opportunities for brands to sell digital items in the metaverse , with a focus on exclusivity and uniqueness. Gucci, Burberry, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Estée Lauder and Nike have been among the companies and brands creating NFTs.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition Launch Feel Your Feelings Initiative

Kenneth Cole on the Future of Menswear

Kenneth Cole Launches Several Initiatives to Support Ukraine