MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial Day ceremonies were held across Kentucky, but perhaps only one was mired in controversy at a small cemetery on a steep hill in Clay County. The land is owned by the Clay County Board of Education. It wants to move the graves, saying it’s a potential safety issue. The board’s attorney calls the land a potential “sniper’s nest” since it overlooks an elementary school and athletic fields and is near the high school.

1 DAY AGO