The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the New York Rangers, with Game 1 set for Wednesday, June 1. After sweeping the Florida Panthers in the second round, the Lightning will look to pick up where they left off with a strong showing against the Rangers. Unfortunately, it looks as if Brayden Point’s injury is still impacting him and will likely prevent him from skating in Game 1. According to Joe Smith, Point was not present at the Lightning’s practice on Tuesday, which certainly doesn’t bode well for his status for Wednesday’s game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO