Baseball: Des Lacs-Burlington and North Star punch tickets to Class B state tournament
Wednesday was the final day of region tournaments across the state. All teams are fighting in a win or go-home games to punch their Class B state tournament ticket. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers and North Star Bearcats each one their region tournaments to head to Fargo for the state tournament.
Region 5 Tournament Scores:
#1 North Star Bearcats 6, #2 Rugby Panthers 5 (Championship Game)
Region 7 Tournament Scores:
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 0, #2 Renville County Muskrats 1 (Game 1)
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 14, #2 Renville County Muskrats 4 (Championship Game)
