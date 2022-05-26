ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Lacs, ND

Baseball: Des Lacs-Burlington and North Star punch tickets to Class B state tournament

By Adeena Balthazor
 6 days ago

Wednesday was the final day of region tournaments across the state. All teams are fighting in a win or go-home games to punch their Class B state tournament ticket. The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers and North Star Bearcats each one their region tournaments to head to Fargo for the state tournament.

Region 5 Tournament Scores:
#1 North Star Bearcats 6, #2 Rugby Panthers 5 (Championship Game)

Region 7 Tournament Scores:
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 0, #2 Renville County Muskrats 1 (Game 1)
#1 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 14, #2 Renville County Muskrats 4 (Championship Game)

