So many of us are grieving for the city of Uvalde, for the moms and dads and sisters and brothers, for husbands and daughters of those who will never again hear the laughter of their loved ones. We can’t imagine the pain coursing through this small community in our state that terror invaded this week when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO