ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Warriors, Telegdy get the best of Burrell

By Jeremy Sellew
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in the last four seasons, the Elizabeth Forward softball team will play for a WPIAL...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 1

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Felix J. Lisovich – Belle Vernon

Felix J. Lisovich, 99, of Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. Born May 17, 1923, in Rillton, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine Kolanko Lisovich. A resident of Belle Vernon for the past 67 years, Mr. Lisovich was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. He was a retired pipefitter from Corning Glass of Charleroi. Mr. Lisovich was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater of operations as a combat medic with the 43rd Infantry Division. He received two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and numerous other medals and awards. He was a member of VFW Post 167 in Charleroi and American Legion Post 659 in Belle Vernon. Felix was also a life member and EMT with the former Washington Township Community Ambulance Service since 1978. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne and James Zdilla of Rostraver, and Lynette Carpenter of Belle Vernon; son, Daniel Lisovich of North Belle Vernon; seven grandchildren, Robyn and Tim Sweeney, Noelle and Kevin O’Bryan and Dr. Michael and Amy Zdilla, Dr. Matthew and Dr. Christina Zdilla, Faye and John Brauzakis, Russell and Heather Carpenter, Emily and Dr. Jon Sweany; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Chaney of Allport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Milsky Lisovich, in 2014; five brothers, Frank, Stanley, Andrew, John and Edward Lisovich; and five sisters, Stella Lisovich, Mary Lisovich, Josephine Lisovich, Ann Pech and Florence Phillips. Private family visitation and funeral services were held Tuesday at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Interment took place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Alberta ‘Bertie’ Baciak – Fallowfield Township

Alberta “Bertie” Baciak, of Fallowfield Township, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022. Born in North Charle- roi on Oct. 7, 1929, Alberta is the daughter of the late Morris and Louise Yauger. Bertie was a member of Community Baptist Church in North Charleroi. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as playing bingo, trips to the casino and being an avid shopper, especially for clothes and jewelry. She took pride in cutting her grass on her “machine” until the age of 88 and always looked forward to the Golden Agers’ trips to Atlantic City. Bertie lit up every room she entered with a kind smile and outgoing personality. She loved spending time with her friends and family, whom she loved dearly. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Robert “Butch” Henry; daughters, Sharon Scarbrock, Diana “Diney” Klein and Joyce Nutt; her grandchildren, Jennifer Broomfield, Christy Mudry, Julie Kirk, William “Pete” Klein, Kasey “Peachy” Huber and Lindsey Lawson; and her great-grandchildren, Celeste Mudry, Rick and Gabby Lawson, Maddie and Connor Kirk, Kate and Ben Broomfield, Mia and Ellie Klein and Hunter and Logan Huber. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Fells Cemetery in Rostraver Township. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
CHARLEROI, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy