Frazier moving on

Alberta “Bertie” Baciak, of Fallowfield Township, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022. Born in North Charle- roi on Oct. 7, 1929, Alberta is the daughter of the late Morris and Louise Yauger. Bertie was a member of Community Baptist Church in North Charleroi. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as playing bingo, trips to the casino and being an avid shopper, especially for clothes and jewelry. She took pride in cutting her grass on her “machine” until the age of 88 and always looked forward to the Golden Agers’ trips to Atlantic City. Bertie lit up every room she entered with a kind smile and outgoing personality. She loved spending time with her friends and family, whom she loved dearly. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Robert “Butch” Henry; daughters, Sharon Scarbrock, Diana “Diney” Klein and Joyce Nutt; her grandchildren, Jennifer Broomfield, Christy Mudry, Julie Kirk, William “Pete” Klein, Kasey “Peachy” Huber and Lindsey Lawson; and her great-grandchildren, Celeste Mudry, Rick and Gabby Lawson, Maddie and Connor Kirk, Kate and Ben Broomfield, Mia and Ellie Klein and Hunter and Logan Huber. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Fells Cemetery in Rostraver Township. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.

