May 31, 1990 — If it’s not a first in the State of Virginia, then at least Page County’s three VFW post commanders have done something extremely rare. All three — William J. McKnight of Luray Post 621, Paul J. Cave of Stanley Post 7899 and Harry Leroy Supples of Shenandoah Post 8613 — were among 21 to be named to the All-State Team of Post Commanders. They will receive awards at the Veterans of Foreign Wars state convention in Norfolk June 21.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO