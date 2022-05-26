ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FHC continues undefeated season with win over Byron Center

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zfh1W_0fqfKskR00

The Forest Hills Central Boys lacrosse team keeps their perfect season alive and advances to the regional final with a win over Byron Center on Wednesday.

The Rangers beat the Bulldogs 16-3 in the regional semifinals. A huge showing for the team where at least four different players scored goals. They are ranked #1 in Division two and are one of just two programs left in the state with undefeated records.

FHC will now take on Lowell next Tuesday in the regional final.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Plainwell soccer rolls past TK in district semifinal

In the Division two district semi finals Plainwell and Thornapple Kellogg met up in Zeeland and it was quite in the first but not the second half. Alex Thorton started the scoring after halftime for Plainwell. TK scored just moments later making it a tie game. Then in with 15 minutes left in game, Kailah Newcomb scored back to back goals in less than one minute.
PLAINWELL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Season#Bulldogs#Forest Hills#Rangers#Lacrosse#Sports#Dog#Fhc#Division#Lowell
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Lake Michigan swimmers beware...high beach hazard risk

WEST MICHIGAN - One of the biggest weekends of the entire year for boating and beachgoers is upon us and the weather will be great! That said, there are hazards on Lake Michigan you need to be aware of if your plans take you that way. First, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire lakeshore for boaters with wind speeds from the south at about 10 to 20, perhaps as high as 15 to 25 mph.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Heat and humidity build this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start of summer. This is also the weekend that most boaters try to launch their boat for the season, and when most beachgoers flock to area beaches. That said, the weather looks great and the heat will build over the next few days. The image attached to this story is from South Haven beach. Notice the light winds and somewhat calm waters. Summer officially begins on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year June 21.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy