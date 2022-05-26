FHC continues undefeated season with win over Byron Center

The Forest Hills Central Boys lacrosse team keeps their perfect season alive and advances to the regional final with a win over Byron Center on Wednesday.

The Rangers beat the Bulldogs 16-3 in the regional semifinals. A huge showing for the team where at least four different players scored goals. They are ranked #1 in Division two and are one of just two programs left in the state with undefeated records.

FHC will now take on Lowell next Tuesday in the regional final.