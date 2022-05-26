Firefighter, police officer of year honored by Lions Club

The Rocky Mount Lions Club’s 2021 firefighter and police officer of the year each received standing ovations at Monday’s City Council meeting as a result of a brief ceremony honoring the two.

Fire Capt. David Winstead and senior police Officer Daryl Jones each were recognized with a plaque and a check from the club’s president, Dr. Bob Cameron.

Cameron told the viewing audience that unlike many selections of such awards in which the brass or the top folk go through a list and say, “Yeah, I think this is a good one,” the club’s respective honors are presented as the results of voting by firefighters and police officers.

Cameron told both Jones, who received his honor first, and Winstead, “As citizens, too often we fail to recognize the protection and services that you provide.”

Cameron also told Jones and Winstead that Rocky Mount is lucky to have dedicated professionals like them in their respective departments.

“We thank you for choosing service to the community as your profession. There is no way we can compensate you for the risks you take on our behalf,” Cameron said to them.

Cameron also told Jones and Winstead of the hope that the small token of appreciation would let them know of the club’s thanks and support.

Police Chief Robert Hassell told the viewing audience that Jones has been with the police department since 2016 and that Jones has excelled in every position he has held within the department.

Hassell also said that Jones embodies the department’s core values — the words of which are engraved on the back of each officer’s badge — of professionalism, integrity, fairness and respect.

Hassell said that every day that Jones has gone out and patrolled Rocky Mount’s streets and also in his new role with the police department’s Special Operations Division, “He has lived those core values each and every day.”

Jones is presently a narcotics investigator in special operations, which consists of a variety of work units focusing on proactive enforcement.

Hassell expressed his appreciation to the club for recognizing “such a fine officer which many officers in our department should be emulating.”

Winstead has been with the fire department since 1991 and his family members stood with him for the honor that he received Monday.

Fire Chief Corey Mercer expressed appreciation to Winstead and told the viewing audience that Winstead “is the epitome of what a fire captain should be in the Rocky Mount Fire Department.”

Mercer said that one can just go on and on about all the good things Winstead stands for and also noted that Winstead enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.

Mercer called Winstead “an all-around good person.”

The Rocky Mount Lions Club has been presenting such public safety-oriented honors since at least as far back as the early 1980s.

The club is part of the international organization of Lions Clubs, with all of the clubs being service-oriented in nature.

The origin of what became the international organization as a whole can be traced back to 1917. The international organization is based in the Chicago area.

Lions Clubs also have long sought to empower communities to save eyesight through early detection and timely treatment of diabetic eye disease, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration and to encourage appropriate treatment of low vision.