New COVID-19 cases surge again across area

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 6 days ago

For the third week in a row, the number of new Nash County COVID-19 cases reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services rose substantially.

Nash County Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said the rise in new cases locally is coming as predicted and closely mirrors what is taking place across the state and nationally.

In the week ending May 23, 193 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nash County. Hill noted the previous week’s total was 127 and 67 were reported for the week ending May 9.

“We’re watching this latest surge in new cases,” Hill said. “And so far, the number of new cases has risen as predicted.”

Edgecombe County reported 86 new cases between May 4 and May 18. On May 4, that two-week figure was 45. On May 11, 55 new infections were reported. One COVID-19-related fatality was reported between May 4 and May 11 to bring the two-year death toll in Edgecombe County to 154.

Hill said most people testing positive for the virus experiencing the cold- and flu-like symptoms associated with COVID-19 have been exposed to people known to have been infected with the virus. The testing results are coming from local health departments, physicians, hospitals and schools.

Hill said his agency has not been overwhelmed by people seeking testing. But he did note that the demand for vaccinations and boosters has increased greatly in recent weeks.

While new case numbers are going up, the percentage of people becoming seriously ill from the virus is coming down, Hill noted, adding that no new COVID-19-related deaths in Nash County were recorded during the recent surge.

Nash UNC Health Care reported as of Tuesday that five patients are being treated there for COVID-19-related illnesses. None of them required a ventilator or were placed in intensive care. Four of those patients were fully vaccinated, according to Hill’s report.

Vidant Edgecombe Hospital reported on May 18 that four patients were being treated there for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Hill said people with mild cases are successfully treating their symptoms with antihistamines, decongestants and pain medications such as acetaminophen. People experiencing acute respiratory symptoms will need to be treated by a physician with medications such as antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, he added.

To limit the spread of the virus, Hill said people who are infected should isolate themselves at home for a period of five days from the onset of symptoms. For people experiencing fever, isolation should continue for 24 hours after the last recorded fever, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another way of slowing down the spread is by practicing the “The Three Ws,” Hill said: waiting six feet apart, washing hands and wearing a mask.

Hill said he doesn’t see COVID-19 going away anytime soon. But he does see a time where it becomes downgraded from a pandemic to an endemic situation. It will become like the common cold and flu, infections that can have dire consequences but more likely will be mild and can be treated with over-the-counter medications, hydration and bed rest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rocky Mount, NC
