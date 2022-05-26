Puzzle solutions for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRUFF POISE APATHY RODENT

Answer: The young horse was bought by a family that was happy to – PONY UP FOR IT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I've realized that I'm probably just perfect and it's everybody else around me that's got issues." – Scott Disick

Cryptoquote

BEFORE YOU SPEAK, ASK YOURSELF: IS IT KIND, IS IT NECESSARY, IS IT TRUE, DOES IT IMPROVE ON THE SILENCE? – SAI BABA

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE I'M THE NAMED BENEFICIARY OF MY FATHER'S UNMANNED AIRCRAFT, I AM HEIR TO THE DRONE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RAT MOUSE BEAVER GERBIL HAMSTER

Lexigo

ONGOING, GROIN, NEMESIS, SENIORS, SILICONE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AUDI POLISHING RAKES ERNIE OFFICIATE ACRIMONIOUS CRESTS

Find the Words

What creature is that?

Kubok

