ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints rookies “twist’n pull” at the Touchdown Club’s Super Boil

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5Fgs_0fqfI9cl00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — At the Touchdown Club Super Boil, Saints rookies who know nothing about crawfish – eat them. And some even try to peel them.

Rookie wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon of Edna Karr and Nicholls State, put the night in perspective for the locals.

Saints to host Chargers as 2022 preseason schedule is finalized

“This is normal this is every day for me,” Dixon told WGNO Sports during the event held at ‘The Moore’ venue in New Orleans on Wednesday night. “I am just real excted to see these guys peel crawfish. To see their facial expressions, it is funny.”

The annual event is held to welcome new drafted and un-drafted rookies to the city of New Orleans, as well as give fans a chance to meet, greet and eat with more than a dozen college standouts and NFL hopefuls.

Dixon was not the only rookie wide receiver on hand as first-round draft choice Chris Olave (Ohio State) was also seen – hesitantly at first – digging in to the mounds of mudbugs scattered across the tables.

Saints announce roster moves as OTAs commence

Fellow first-rounder Trevor Penning was doing his best to fill his 6-foot-7, 320-pound frame as Saints started its 2022 offseason program at its practice facility on Airline Drive this week.

The team will conduct three OTAs (Organized Team Activities over the next three weeks.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
The Spun

Brian Kelly Names 1 Head Coach He Can't Wait To Beat

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world by leaving Notre Dame after over a decade at the helm to take the high-profile LSU head coaching job. And his goals in his new gig are obvious. Appearing on the Varsity House Podcast, Kelly made it clear that the added challenge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
WGNO

Monroe man jailed for multiple counts of Rape

On Monday, May 30, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a welfare check on an individual who advised officers that on May 28, 2022, 31-year-old Dangelo Marquez Burgess took their cell phone and prevented them from leaving their residence on the 4000 block of Gaston Street, blocking their car in the driveway with another vehicle
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rookies#Chargers#American Football#The Touchdown Club#Nicholls State#Wgno Sports#Wgnotv#Un#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy