According to Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal, Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening another location, this time on East Colonial Drive. The ever-expanding coffee company is currently building out a new shop in the former Orlando Jewelers space at 3122 E. Colonial Drive [GMap] just outside of The Milk District, in the same building as Kabooki Sushi – which is expanding into an adjacent 2,000 SF storefront and adding a lounge and private dining area.

1 DAY AGO