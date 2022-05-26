ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

A Memorial Day remembrance of Black soldiers who had to fight for civil rights as well as country

By James Spencer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Memorial Day remembrance of Black soldiers who had to fight for civil rights as well as country. A panoramic group portrait taken at Camp Devens in 1917 is one of the few surviving photos of Company L, 372nd Infantry of the 26th Division of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. If...

Nick
5d ago

I salute all veterans and appreciate their sacrifices. Stop race-baiting media, it’s destroying our country and dividing us. 🇺🇸

Upcoming season at the Central Square Theater stages ‘Ada,’ ‘Alma,’ Afong and ‘Angels,’ Part I

The upcoming season at the Central Square Theater has been announced, continuing the theater’s focus on themes of science and diversity. The four-play season will be the first without co-founder Debra Wise as artistic director of the Underground Railway theater company, which shares the stage with the Nora theater company, who said diversity was a reason she was leaving.
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Memorial Day music to a new Open Market

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Memorial Day music to a new Open Market. Quentin Callewaert and Honest Mechanik perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Palmer Street, Harvard Square. Free. Callewaert, who starts this bill, is a 21-year-old classically trained acoustic guitarist and singer who blends Americana, gospel and bluegrass. Honest Mechanik is the indie-pop duo of Susan Cattaneo and Paul Hansen (The Grownup Noise), which starts at 4 p.m. with “quirky lyrics and ear-worm melodies” and “the vibe of The Velvet Underground paired with the intimacy of Belle and Sebastian.” Part of the Cambridge Plays series. Information is here.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Attend meetings on appointing a city manager, easing the opioid crisis and changed bus routes

Attend meetings on appointing a city manager, easing the opioid crisis and changed bus routes. City manager finalists forum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The four finalists vying to succeed City Manager Louis A. DePasquale, who leaves office July 5, will present their vision for the city, answer questions and meet members of the public. The candidates are Iram Farooq, assistant city manager for the Community Development Department since 2015; Cheryl Watson Fisher, city solicitor in Chelsea since 2003 and a partner in Cambridge law firm Galluccio & Watson; Yi-An Huang, executive director at Boston Medical Center, who has been with BMC Hospital since 2013; and Norman Khumalo, town manager since 2009 of Hopkinton, a town with a population of around 16,700. (More on the candidates is here and here.) The forum is in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School’s Fitzgerald Auditorium, 459 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

