A Memorial Day remembrance of Black soldiers who had to fight for civil rights as well as country

Attend meetings on appointing a city manager, easing the opioid crisis and changed bus routes. City manager finalists forum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The four finalists vying to succeed City Manager Louis A. DePasquale, who leaves office July 5, will present their vision for the city, answer questions and meet members of the public. The candidates are Iram Farooq, assistant city manager for the Community Development Department since 2015; Cheryl Watson Fisher, city solicitor in Chelsea since 2003 and a partner in Cambridge law firm Galluccio & Watson; Yi-An Huang, executive director at Boston Medical Center, who has been with BMC Hospital since 2013; and Norman Khumalo, town manager since 2009 of Hopkinton, a town with a population of around 16,700. (More on the candidates is here and here.) The forum is in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School’s Fitzgerald Auditorium, 459 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO