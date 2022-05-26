ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Turtle

By Tara Botero
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Turtle for immediate adoption. “Meet Turtle, a sweet and perfectly medium-sized, 7-month-old beagle mix. He is nearly full-grown and will likely stay under 40...

www.minthilltimes.com

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

