MINT HILL, NC – Did you know that the Chamber of Commerce offers multiple opportunities for its members to network and connect outside of the working day?. One of those opportunities is Coffee Connections, and it’s held from 8:00 am – 9:00 am the first Friday of every month. “Coffee connections is an opportunity for members to gather at a local Chamber Member’s business to network before business hours,” shares Executive Director Paige McKinney. “We recognize that sometimes it’s difficult for single business owners to leave their company at lunch to attend our luncheon, so we like to provide opportunities before and after business hours to keep them connected and engaged.”

MINT HILL, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO