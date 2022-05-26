KC Current clipped by OL Reign FC in Wednesday night women’s soccer match at Seattle

The Kansas City Current went on the road and played pretty well defensively Wednesday night in Seattle ... except for one costly lapse in the second half.

Bethany Balcer scored for the hosts in the 80th minute of Wednesday night’s National Women’s Soccer League match at Lumen Field, and that was all that OL Reign needed to send the Current home still in search of their first league win of the season.

Current goalkeeper A.D. Franch made eight saves to keep it close.

The Current remained shorthanded in Seattle, as head coach Matt Potter and players Izzy Rodriguez, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chardonnay Curran and Halie Mace all remained in the league’s health and safety protocols after last week’s COVID-19 issues.

Before the game, the Current (0-5-1) and OL Reign observed a moment of silence on the field for the victims of Tuesday’s elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. During the match, both teams wore a black armband as a reminder, and to honor the victims.

The massacre in Uvalde clearly weighed heavily on the hearts and minds of the players and acting coach/goalkeepers coach Lloyd Yaxley

“I’m a dad. We’ve got parents that are players on the team,” Yaxley said. “We’ve got Lucas (Rodriguez) and Ella (Massar) that are parents, Matt is a dad, and I just want to say that I think wearing these black armbands just isn’t enough.”

Yaxley, a native of England, said he could not imagine receiving a phone call saying his child had been shot.

“It’s something that’s really difficult for me to understand,” he said. “I’m not American, I don’t really truly understand the gun laws. For me it’s just wild that these incidents keep happening and no change happens.”

Current midfielder Victoria Pickett said her shock over the killings had not worn off.

“It was just a weird time to come into a game when, although soccer is such a huge part of our lives, it seems a little bit insignificant when the lives of little kids and teachers are at stake,” Pickett said.

While the first half was rough for the Current, the team made some changes that turned into a few golden opportunities in the second half. But in the end, after Franch and the KC backline had weathered the Reign for 80 minutes, the dam broke. They defended a total of 31 crosses, and it was cross number 26 that Balcer put home.

“We put a lot of emphasis on defending early crosses and getting tight in the box to defend,” Yaxley said. “It just sucks that we conceded from one of the them, in one lapse.”

Despite their struggles in the attack and lack of results in recent weeks, Yaxley remains confident the squad will find its way.

“We’re not gonna make excuses,” he said. “As a staff, we’re gonna knock our heads against the wall and come up with some solutions.”

The Current return home now for a Memorial Day match, with a 2 p.m. kickoff Monday against Racing Louisville at Children’s Mercy Park.