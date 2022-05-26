ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Police Stayed Outside as Uvalde Killer Stormed School, Witnesses Tell AP

 6 days ago
Police remained outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as Salvador Ramos murdered 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom on Tuesday, witnesses told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Javier Cazares, whose...

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

The Texas law enforcement official faulted for delaying the law enforcement response to a mass shooting in Uvalde recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records show. As new information emerges, community members are continuing to question officials' response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.
Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
Girl Scouts Honors 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim Who Died Calling 911

Amerie Jo Garza, a ten-year-old girl with beautiful round cheeks and a sweet smile, loved Play-Doh, pizza, and swimming. “She had a generous heart,” the fourth grader’s grandmother, Berlinda Arreola recently told The Daily Beast. “She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand... She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”
Donors Raise $2.5 Million for Orphaned Children of Uvalde Victim Irma Garcia

Donors have rallied together to raise more than $2.5 million via GoFundMe for the family of Irma Garcia, the Robb Elementary School teacher who was killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whose husband, Joe, died just two days later. “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody,” wrote her cousin Debra Austin, who organized the fundraiser. Joe reportedly died from a “medical emergency” after he visited his late wife’s memorial. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin said.
