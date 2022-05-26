ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

McKeesport Area superintendent Holtzman resigns

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKeesport Area School Board on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Mark P. Holtzman Jr. In another motion, the board unanimously...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Alberta ‘Bertie’ Baciak – Fallowfield Township

Alberta “Bertie” Baciak, of Fallowfield Township, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022. Born in North Charle- roi on Oct. 7, 1929, Alberta is the daughter of the late Morris and Louise Yauger. Bertie was a member of Community Baptist Church in North Charleroi. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as playing bingo, trips to the casino and being an avid shopper, especially for clothes and jewelry. She took pride in cutting her grass on her “machine” until the age of 88 and always looked forward to the Golden Agers’ trips to Atlantic City. Bertie lit up every room she entered with a kind smile and outgoing personality. She loved spending time with her friends and family, whom she loved dearly. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Robert “Butch” Henry; daughters, Sharon Scarbrock, Diana “Diney” Klein and Joyce Nutt; her grandchildren, Jennifer Broomfield, Christy Mudry, Julie Kirk, William “Pete” Klein, Kasey “Peachy” Huber and Lindsey Lawson; and her great-grandchildren, Celeste Mudry, Rick and Gabby Lawson, Maddie and Connor Kirk, Kate and Ben Broomfield, Mia and Ellie Klein and Hunter and Logan Huber. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Fells Cemetery in Rostraver Township. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massive barn fire in Armstrong County

WEST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn caught fire in Armstrong County late Monday night. The fire was along North Cherry Street at in West Franklin Township. 911 dispatchers said there were no reports of any injuries, or any animals inside. A woman who lives in the area told...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Mckeesport, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...
CLAIRTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

7 employees get sick after acid exposure at Butler County plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several employees got sick after being exposed to acid at a plant in Butler County.It happened at Cleveland-Cliffs in Lyndora on Thursday. Seven people said that they didn't feel well after breathing the fumes.First responders took them to the hospital. No word on how the exposure happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Jefferson County murder; One man arrested

Police in Stuebenville have arrested a man that shot and killed a 22-year-old on Thursday. Steubenville Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Joshua Woodland for the murder of Carol Barnett. Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty. says Barnett was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Woodland and a disagreement occurred between the two. The incident […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kayafest returns to the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Kayafest returns today in the Strip District.It's a Caribbean-style block party that takes place along Smallman Street.There will be free live music, festive street food, and refreshments from Kaya.The fun got underway at three this afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17 train cars derail in Harmar Township

More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy