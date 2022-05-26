ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Getting back to basics (not the ones you think) in Connecticut schools

By Mary Kayan
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcBSZ_0fqfEUP100
Students at Hartford’s Dwight Belizzi Dual Education Academy

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut’s students are facing  challenges  that are unlike any that our schools  have seen before.

Every  community has students who have dealt with trauma, mental health issues, social emotional challenges, as well as difficulties with academic achievement, but obviously some communities are impacted more than others. And teachers are on the front line.

Research has shown that if a student’s basic human needs are not met, they will be unable to achieve academically. Decades ago, psychologist Abraham Maslow argued that  these needs are as follows: physiological, safety, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization. When any of these needs are not met, it is highly unlikely that students will reach their  academic potential. One of the main focuses after the return to school has been bridging the achievement gap and making up for the loss of instruction students received during virtual learning, but this will not be possible if students’ basic needs are not met and supported.

So our schools  need to return to  the basics. Our students need to feel safe, cared for and loved, emotionally and mentally stable, empowered and confident in themselves before we focus on academics. We can do this by incorporating social and emotional learning programs schoolwide, and teaching our students the skills that they need in order to manage their emotions and mental health. Schools are supposed to be  the safety net for students, especially those students who may feel unsafe outside of the building.

How do we do this? After spending the last two months synthesizing the most recent research on the topic, here’s what I found:

  • Implement social and emotional learning programs that will teach students how to manage their emotions and build community.
  • Provide ALL students with real, healthy meals and snacks; not just during the school day but also dinner and meals on the weekends if needed. If the adults that are in the building are unwilling to eat school lunch; why do we expect it to be quality nutrition for students?
  • Create food pantries, laundry rooms, and clothing/uniform donations for students and families who may need these extra support in their basic needs.
  • All schools should have adequate social workers and school psychologists; this means that schools in poverty and with the most students in need should be provided MORE support.
  • Incorporate art and music programs to help create a sense of belonging and improve the self esteem and confidence of students.
  • Training and educating teachers in responding to trauma, mental health, and how to provide support to their students.

All of this is much easier said than done, but Maslow’s views still hold true today. Students with the highest needs are usually not provided the necessary support for this to be successful. Affluent districts have far less trouble providing their students with these supports, but the students living in poverty are those that are not provided with these supports. This makes it nearly impossible for them to be successful physically, mentally, and academically. Funds and resources need to be equitably divided in all of our schools to ensure that every student is given what they need to thrive.

In has long been established that once the basic needs of students are met, their academics will improve. So, when will we be willing to restructure our schools so they actually meet every students’ needs?

If they are given the skills to manage their emotions, they will be less likely to have behavioral and emotional disorders which leads them to missing instruction. If students do not come to school hungry or have to worry about where their next meal will come from, they can focus on their academics.

Giving students ways to express themselves through art and music will build their confidence; this will lead to them being more willing to try new things.

Building a sense of community in our  schools will lead to better relationships with students and staff. This will help them feel a sense of belonging and make them feel cared for.

Once a student feels like they are cared for and safe, they will feel the urge to try and improve; whether that be academically or socially.

If we start with the basics, and provide students with the basic needs; everything beyond that will start to fall into place.

Mary Kayan is a music teacher for the Hartford Public Schools.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate Just Over 10%

Connecticut's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.18% on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health. That rate is a decrease from Friday, which was at 11.83% and was the last day the state released data, due to the Memorial Day Holiday. Of the 48,870 tests reported in that 7-day...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: The good news about CT and debt

For years, conservative commentators and journalists have been claiming that Connecticut is drowning in debt and unfunded pension liabilities. A series in the CT Mirror claimed that the state suffers from “a legacy of debt.” The truth, however, is that Connecticut’s balance sheet stands in much better fiscal shape than these commentators claim, and is steadily improving.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Education
Connecticut Mirror

PODCAST: Baby formula shortage may hit communities of color harder in Connecticut

In Connecticut, 88% of white parents start off breastfeeding their newborns, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For Black parents, that number is 84%, and for Hispanic parents, it’s 85%. That means those communities face a disparate impact from the recent baby formula shortage. Low-income families have also been harder hit. Parents […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

How To Spot, Address Section 8 Discrimination

It’s called ​“choice” vouchers. More and more low-income renters are finding that choice limited. Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are a rental subsidy program funded by the federal government and administered by local agencies like the city’s public housing authority. The vouchers cover at least a portion of the rent for a low-income tenant living in privately owned housing. The program has emerged over the past five decades as one of the nation’s largest efforts to provide a place to live for low-income renters, especially as the federal government has dramatically cut back its investments in public housing complexes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
cbia.com

State Employee Overtime on Record $275M Pace

Connecticut is on pace to spend a record $275.5 million on state employee overtime in fiscal 2022. State agencies spent $206.6 million on overtime through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, an 11% increase ($20.4 million) over the same period in 2021. Fiscal 2022 costs are on track...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Maslow
WestfairOnline

Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden is seeking to strengthen the state’s financial ties to Jamaica. Wooden recently traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss expanding investment in Jamaica. The trip was sponsored by the nonprofit American Friends of Jamaica and covered topics including establishing direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica and the upcoming introduction of Connecticut’s Green Bonds program on the Jamaican stock exchange. The meeting also covered ideas to bring more global investment to Jamaica.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Brookfield chef takes home one of CT top culinary awards, among Danbury area highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Brookfield chef has taken home one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards. The Village at Brookfield Common’s chef Tom Sharkis earned one of Connecticut’s top culinary awards for the senior living industry, the Connecticut Assisted Living Association’s Chef Challenge Seafood award, beating out chefs from other senior living communities throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Social Workers#Social Psychologists
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look into the increase in dangerous driving in CT

(WTNH) – Thousands of people drive on Connecticut’s highways every day. The state is spending millions of tax dollars on the busiest roads in Connecticut, and many are wondering where the money is going. The highways have also reached levels of danger we haven’t seen in decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy