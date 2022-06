CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performed as they always do during the City's Memorial Day ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Ram Chavez is the founder of the organization and is also a Vietnam veteran. He said, "Memorial Day for me is every day, because being a combat medic, I have friends who died on December 6. These were warriors that I was with February and January during the Tet Offensive."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO