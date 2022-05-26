Marilyn Manson Lawsuit Brought By Former Assistant Dismissed, Judge Rules Can’t Be Brought Again

Click here to read the full article.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern said Wednesday that a former assistant to rocker Marilyn Manson had “too few facts to keep this case in court” and was brought too late to meet the statute of limitations rules. He dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning Manson can’t be sued again over the same allegations.

Ashley Walters , a former assistant to Manson between 2010 to 2011, sued him in May 2021. She alleged sexual harassment, abuse, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination, according to court documents.

The assistant claimed repressed memories delayed her filing the lawsuit. Walters’ attorney, Tanya Sukhija-Cohen, said that her client “couldn’t exercise her claims because she was unaware they occurred until the memories came back.”

Walters claimed her memories were jogged after attended a support group with other women who have alleged Manson abused them. Sukhija-Cohen likened Walters’ experience to that of Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco , who has also alleged sexual abuse and filed a lawsuit against Manson.

Manson’s attorney Gene Williams, said that the amended suit relied on “a contradiction they can’t get out of, where the same incidents she didn’t recall dissuaded her from filing.”

Walters claimed she feared Manson’s violent and angry outbursts, and forced her to work excessive hours. She also claimed Manson forcibly kissed her.

Walters filed an amended lawsuit on March 11 after the time line of her allegations was questioned by Manson’s attorney.

Manson denied all of the allegations in both of Walters’ lawsuits, and asked in April to dismiss her claims without an opportunity to file another amended complaint.

Former Manson fiancee’ and Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has also made abuse allegations against Manson, who has denied the claims and countersued for defamation. Bianco’s lawsuit is still active as well.