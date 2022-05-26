ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

On a Positive Note: Portraits for veterans

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Veterans will be painting portraits for other veterans, their family members or others who have a relation to a veteran.

The event will take place Thursday at the Walt Whitman Shops at 1 p.m.

