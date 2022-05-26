On a Positive Note: Portraits for veterans
Veterans will be painting portraits for other veterans, their family members or others who have a relation to a veteran.
The event will take place Thursday at the Walt Whitman Shops at 1 p.m.
Veterans will be painting portraits for other veterans, their family members or others who have a relation to a veteran.
The event will take place Thursday at the Walt Whitman Shops at 1 p.m.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0