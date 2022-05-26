ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family files lawsuit against Cole County R-V School District after daughter’s suicide

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423rzn_0fqfBwxS00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Cole County R-V School District, former superintendent, former principal and assistant principal after they say their 13-year-old daughter died by suicide in 2021 after being bullied.

Patrick and Tiffany Kempker state in the lawsuit against Cole County R-V School District, former Superintendent Dawna Burrow, former Principal Mark Richard, and Assistant Principal Megan Brinkmann that they failed to protect Myah Kempker from serious harm from the physical, emotional and psychological bullying.

The lawsuit states that Myah was an eighth-grader in the school district and was repeatedly bullied by another student that had a history of bullying behavior and had been previously expelled from another school for bullying. The lawsuit also states a second bully reportedly threatened to kill Myah’s dog and when she attempted to stand up for herself was punished by the school while the other student was not disciplined.

The lawsuit also states that Assistant Principal Brinkmann subjected Myah Kempker to bullying in the form of extreme nitpicking, unfairly singling her out and subjecting her to unwarranted criticism and discipline over minor issues, and further by placing blame on Myah Kempker as a victim of bullying.

During an altercation with the first bully, the bully reportedly told Myah that she should “just kill [her]self.”

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to adhere to the district’s own bullying policy and created an unsafe school atmosphere that led to Myah’s suicide.

The Kempker’s are seeking a trial by jury for the lawsuit and, if awarded anything, that it be determined by the jury.

The post Family files lawsuit against Cole County R-V School District after daughter’s suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 4

Guest
5d ago

Good! Sue them! As a grandparent of a teenager who was bullied through middle school, I can attest to the fact that schools are literally inactive in taking the proper measures against bullies! In many cases the blame is put on the child who is being bullied! It stopped when our daughter demanded to see the school’s hallway video showing our grandchild being pushed to the wall and tripped when tried to get up. She unleashed a major threat against the school and the parents! Parents have to be at the principal office day after day after day and stand firm on the bullies to be expelled! Not reprimanded, but expelled! Throw a punk out and save a child’s life! May the young girl RIP!

Reply
2
Anita Janes
5d ago

So sorry for your loss.... schools have become training grounds for bullys and I am i one parent who have seen this first hand with my own child. Parents really need to put down their cell phones and start digging into your child's phone and social media accounts. every one wants schools to include all children but some kids just don't belong in large settings. e need to make the punishments more individual. than one size fits all

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Bullying#Kmiz
kjluradio.com

Columbia man gets two years after pleading down to four gun-related charges

A Columbia man, originally facing 14 charges for two shooting incidents earlier this year, pleads down to four charges. The charges against Scott Locke stem from two separate incidents in March. During the first, a police officer spotted Locke speeding. When the officer attempted to stop Locke, he fired one shot then sped off.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man arrested for assault in Texas County

A Pulaski County man is arrested on assault charges following a traffic stop in Texas County. The incident occurred Sunday near Licking. A woman told officers she was driving just south of the city with Baltazar Ruiz, 31, of Waynesville when she stopped the vehicle and asked him to get out. The woman says that’s when Ruiz exited the vehicle and drew a gun, pointing it at her, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air, pulled the woman from the vehicle, and began punching her. She says he then put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON

On May 25, a Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater pleaded guilty in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says on April 24, Brandon Darrell Pena identified himself as someone else and a syringe with a brownish liquid he discarded off his person tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also located several credit cards with different names and a forged male’s identification card. Pena also signed several official documents as somebody else at the sheriff’s office.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Sedalia man is shot and killed by police

A man is dead after being shot by police in Sedalia. 22 year old Masen Moore was shot after shooting at officers Sunday night on a home on West Boulevard. Police say they got a call that he was armed and was wanted for a parole violation. Moore was shot when he fired at officers.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy