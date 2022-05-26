ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sony Music’s Rob Stringer Touts Strong Fiscal Year Thanks to Adele, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Maneskin and Harry Styles

By Shirley Halperin
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ucyd_0fqfBtJH00

Click here to read the full article.

Sony Music Group (SMG) chairman Rob Stringer touted a strong fiscal year (for the period between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022) and revealed plans to expand the company’s Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program in a briefing to the company’s senior executives and investors delivered on May 25.

Speaking from New York, Stringer hailed what he described as “all-time high financial results,” resulting in record numbers in revenue, profits and margins, going on five consecutive years.

During that time, SMG’s global roster from its frontline labels — namely Columbia, RCA and Epic — increased by over 30% and its creative staff by more than 85%. The investment in talent, on both the artist and executive side, has yielded tangible results in the form of global successes like the Kid Laroi, Maneskin, Doja Cat and Lil Nas X , who got mentioned during the presentation.

Also noted were Stringer’s own signings while head of Columbia: Harry Styles , who is poised for “the biggest selling global no.1 chart entry of the year” with the just-released “Harry’s House,” and Adele , whose “30” was the top-selling album of 2021 globally.

On the publishing front, Sony Music Publishing retained its No. 1 position, which its held worldwide since 2012. SMP writers averaged 33% of the weekly share of Spotify’s global top 100, up from 27% in 2020. Chief among them: Olivia Rodrigo , whose album “Sour” was an unstoppable mover in 2021 (the project’s primary producer, Daniel Nigro, is also signed to SMP).

Using Spotify as a barometer, Sony’s weekly share of the platform’s worldwide top 100 tracks ticked up only slightly to 36.1%, but its part of Spotify’s worldwide top ten jumped nearly 10% to 48.5%, up from 39% the previous fiscal year.

Recapping the company’s acquisitions and strategic investments, Stringer listed its majority stake in hip-hop label Alamo, home to Lil Durk; SMG’s purchase of dance music label Ultra “which has been very profitable for us over the years,” he noted; the recent final regulatory approval for artist services concern AWAL, which specializes in independent artists and DIY distribution; and Brazil’s top label Som Livre.

The catalog purchases of Bruce Springsteen (for recorded music rights and publishing) and of Bob Dylan (recorded music) also factored into SMG’s big spends.

Other noteworthy details included the $500 million in revenue SMG credits to new business categories like social, gaming and fitness, and the rise in revenue from ad supported audio and video services to the tune of 31.4% year over year.

But perhaps most significant are Sony’s plans going forward in its promise to be a creator-friendly company “searching for the most principled ways” to represent talent. That includes its bold step to pay through go-forward earnings for artists, songwriters and qualifying participants who have been signed to Sony Music for more than 20 years and haven’t received an advance in over 20 years. The first recipients of the broadened Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program will be qualifying artists and songwriters signed prior to 2001 and will continue on a rolling basis.

In its effort to do right by its artists and songwriters, Sony’s Artists and Songwriters Forward and Artist and Songwriter Assistance programs will continue to offer transparency and mental health services. “We believe in the wellbeing of our artists and songwriters,” said Stringer. “We want to lead by example.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts as No. 1 Album With Over a Half-Million Units Earned

Click here to read the full article. “Winning streak” doesn’t even begin to describe the success of Harry Styles and his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which debuts at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4). Released May 20, the record-breaking “Harry’s House” arrived with a staggering 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Billboard via Luminate. Those numbers mark the largest week of the year for any album in the U.S. this year, and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least...
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West and His ‘Donda’ Collaborator Vory Team Up For ‘Daylight’

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is featured on “Donda” collaborator Vory’s new single called “Daylight,” off the 24-year-old rapper’s debut album “Lost Souls,” scheduled for release on June 3. If the track sounds familiar, that’s because it was originally intended for West’s “Donda.” The song was played at one of the album’s many listening parties; however, the track never made it to the final cut of the project and instead found a home on Vory’s debut record. “Daylight” sees West carrying the song’s hook over a synth-drone production at the hands of Ojivolta, 88-Keys, Ratatat’s Evan Mast...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: UTA Ups Mike G, Jbeau Lewis and Toni Wallace to Partner

Click here to read the full article. As a part of the largest partner class in United Talent Agency‘s (UTA) history , Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Jbeau Lewis and Toni Wallace have been promoted to partner. Mike G represents a variety of artists across multiple genres, including Lil Wayne, the Kid Laroi, Romeo Santos, Burna Boy and more. Prior to UTA, he served as a talent manager for artists including Chris Brown, Akon, and Teyana Taylor, among others. Lewis handles and equally diverse roster, including Bad Bunny, Muse, Chance the Rapper, Karol G and Jason Derulo, among others. Prior to UTA, Lewis spent...
MUSIC
Variety

Jonas Brothers Launch Smartphone-Only Video Subscription Service on Scriber

Click here to read the full article. The Jonas Brothers are giving fans a new way to access exclusive videos — charging $5 per month for the privilege — on Scriber, a smartphone-based subscription startup. Jonas Brothers followers who subscribe via Scriber are promised “unique, behind-the-scenes videos and updates” directly from the singing trio. Subscribers also will be eligible to enter contests to win exclusive experiences and rewards, including the chance to get a spot at the Jonas Brothers Authentic Memorabilia Pawn Shop Dollar Store in Las Vegas. U.S. residents can subscribe to the Jonas Brothers on Scriber by texting “GO” to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Stringer
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Nas
Person
Adele
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Lil Nas X
Variety

10 AAPI Music Executives Making an Impact in 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Asian American and Pacific Islander community has long played an integral role in American culture at large, and its influence has extended to the music industry with more visibility than the past. “As someone who has worn many hats across the music industry — as an artist, digital marketing label executive, DJ and journalist — it’s incredible to see how far the AAPI community has come since I began 20 years ago,” says Zeena Koda, head of brand digital at the North Face, co-founder of the Asian American Collective and previously an executive...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
Variety

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Click here to read the full article. Krishnakumar Kunnath, the Indian singer popularly known as KK, died of a cardiac arrest while performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53. Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. After a successful career singing advertising jingles, KK debuted in films in 1996 with Hindi and Telugu-language versions of composer A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack for “Kadal Desam” and for “Maachis,” composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Those soundtracks were hits, followed by the “Strawberry” song...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kenny Loggins Re-Recorded ‘Danger Zone’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — Why the Sequel Passed On It

Click here to read the full article. Kenny Loggins’ 1986 hit “Danger Zone” is climbing the iTunes chart again thanks to the phenomenal box office success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The song first roared to success when it appeared in the original film and on the soundtrack. “Danger Zone” was composed by Giorgio Moroder and the lyrics were written by Tom Whitlock. Before Loggins walked in the door and added his ideas to the tune, the song went through different vocalists including REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, but Cronin couldn’t hit the high notes. Loggins could and did. The “Top Gun” soundtrack would go...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Sony Music#Sony Music Group#Smg#Columbia#Rca#The Kid Laroi Maneskin#Sony Music Publishing
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial: How Much Damage Did Amber Heard’s Op-Ed Do to the Fading Star?

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has grabbed headlines due to the often grotesque and sordid details of the couple’s troubled marriage. But the jurors are also being asked to consider whether either of them suffered actual career damage from the other’s lies about them. And while there is evidence that both of their careers have been hurt, it’s much trickier to try to connect that damage to specific defamatory statements. Depp has alleged that he lost tens of millions of dollars because of Heard’s allegations of domestic violence, which she alluded to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ronnie ‘Hawk’ Hawkins, Rockabilly Singer and Mentor to the Band, Dies at 87

Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Hawkins, the Southern rockabilly singer who helped shape and launch the Band and other Canadian rock artists, died Sunday after battling a long-term illness. He was 87. Hawkins’ death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by his wife, Wanda: “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever.” The musician, revered by his peers and followers as ‘the Hawk,’ grew his reputation with his highest-charting single, “Mary Lou” which reached No. 26 in the U.S. charts. The Hawk was famous for his stage presence, characterized by his robust vocals and humorous exchanges, including...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Donald Trump Blasted by Writers of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ for Using Song at NRA Rally

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump has a long history of using music at his rallies against the wishes of the artists, and that continued with his speech at controversial National Rifle Association rally in Houston last weekend, which took place just three days and less than 300 miles from the site of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were murdered, evoking yet more “thoughts and prayers” and opposition to gun control from the Republican party. Trump capped his speech with Sam and Dave’s 1966 hit “Hold On, I’m Coming,”...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Rachel Zegler Cast in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Lucy Gray Baird

Click here to read the full article. “West Side Story” actor Rachel Zegler is set to star in “The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” Zegler had prompted speculation about her casting after she tweeted on Monday night, “listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the first letter of each word in her tweet spells out the main character’s name, Lucy Gray Baird. https://t.co/CCjQ7DIncN pic.twitter.com/EXKXqnzLne — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 31, 2022 The movie is being adapted from Suzanne Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BBC
Variety

Elvis Costello Reforms His First Band, From 1972, for New Record

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Elvis Costello released an album titled “The Boy Named If.” Now, as a follow-up, he’s putting out an EP of songs that really were conceived or covered when he was a boy. His first band, in 1972, was called Rusty, and now he and another principal from that group, Allan Mayes, have joined forces to record and release the very first Rusty EP — or, as Costello says of it, “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.” The six-song release, “The Resurrection of Rust,” is...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Parody Musical Announces London, Australia Runs and Off-Broadway Return (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As viewers gear up for the final seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is launching new productions this fall in London and Australia. It will also mount an Off-Broadway revival, where the show was a hit during its initial 2021 run. The London production gets points for atmosphere — it will set “Stranger Sings!” within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven (“Nightshade”), “Stranger Sings!” will play The Vaults, which is known for immersive theatre and alternative arts, for 13 weeks starting on Oct. 5. The Upside...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ Follow-Up

Click here to read the full article. Bradley Cooper is fully transformed in the first look at his Netflix-backed biographical drama “Maestro,” which serves as his directorial follow-up to Oscar winner “A Star Is Born.” Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As Cooper confirmed to Variety earlier this year,...
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of ‘Inside’ Deleted Scenes

Click here to read the full article. Bo Burnham released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside” on Monday evening. The video, titled “THE INSIDE OUTTAKES,” comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original “Inside.” Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video. The comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read “stand by…” before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later. He wrote, “a...
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown on Will’s Sexuality: ‘It’s Up to the Audience’s Interpretation’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot points of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. With 16 main characters, at least a dozen new characters, and five major locations — including a prison in Soviet-era Russia and a converted underground missile silo somewhere in the American West — it’s frankly surprising that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has any time to explore quiet moments of personal growth. But anyone tracking the journey of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) over the course of the show has noticed that the kid who survived the Upside Down...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Calls Out Racism Against Moses Ingram, Tells ‘Obi-Wan’ Viewers: ‘Don’t Choose to Be Racist’

Click here to read the full article. The ‘Star Wars’ franchise is sticking up for one of its own in the wake of online harassment and racism. Moses Ingram, who made her franchise debut in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as the villainous Inquisitor Reva, revealed on social media that “hundreds” of racist messages have been sent to her by toxic fans since the Disney+ series debuted May 27. Racist messages sent to Ingram include the use of the N-word, as well as claims that Ingram was nothing but an “Obi-Wan” diversity hire. “There’s nothing anybody can do about this. There’s nothing anybody can...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck for Second U.K. Show

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp, who is awaiting the verdict on a multi-million dollar defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, rocked London’s Royal Albert Hall stage with English musician Jeff Beck on Monday. This was their second gig in a row after “The Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday as part of Beck’s European tour. Introducing Depp on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Beck said: “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.” The duo reportedly played their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy