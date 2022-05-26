ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Methuen Democrats Plan June 11 Spring Breakfast with Straw Poll

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Methuen City Democratic Committee is planning its Spring Breakfast. The breakfast features a straw poll in which attendees cast votes for each Democratic State Primary...

whav.net

Comments / 2

Related
WHAV

Haverhill Schools to Close Primary Election Day Due to Expected Polling Location Confusion

Students will have an extra-long weekend because of primary elections next September after the Haverhill School Committee agreed last week to close school Tuesday, Sept. 6. City Clerk Linda L Koutoulas asked members to consider closing schools that day. She explained because this will be the first election with re-precincting in effect, there will be a great deal of confusion on election day among voters who do not know their new polling locations—most in school buildings. In addition, based on recent events, she said parents may be uneasy about adults entering the buildings when students are there.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

‘Patriotic Paint Party’ June 10 Aims to Raise Money to Light Up American Flags

Eammon’s Heart plans a “Patriotic Paint Party” to raise money to light up American flags in Haverhill. The party takes place Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The event is open to all ages, but limited spots are available. Participation is $30 each for children and $50 each for adults. There will also be a cash bar.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group Opens Pollard School Pizza Party Contest

Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group, the town’s Trash and Recycling Committee, is inviting Pollard School students to enter the “Recycle Right Contest.”. The group, known as WAG for short, asks students to create a 30-second video about what Plaistow residents should know about recycling and why it is important, upload the video to the Plaistow, N.H., and Friends Community Facebook page and post their grade and teacher’s name. The first-place winners receive a full pizza party for their class and two other winners receive ice cream parties for their classes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Methuen, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Methuen, MA
WHAV

Podcast: 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard Performs July 7

Residents have a rare opportunity to hear the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard perform in early July at Haverhill’s Riverside Park. Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey C. Hollett, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says a free concert takes place Thursday, July 7, thanks to the efforts of Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the city.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Mattresses and Clothing to be Banned from Trash Barrels; Haverhill Explains What to do

A statewide waste ban, going into effect this fall, will alter how Haverhill residents dispose of certain materials and how much it will cost. Speaking before the City Council this week, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein explained how waste bans began several decades ago in order to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills. As a result, recycling centers were created for items such as televisions, appliances and reusable materials.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mccarty
WHAV

Pentucket Regional School District Chooses ‘Panthers’ to Replace Sachem Mascot

Pentucket Regional School District, which “retired” its Sachem mascot in 2020, has settled on a Panthers icon and name at the high school and middle schools. The Pentucket School Committee ratified the new mascot last week following a recommendation by the Mascot Selection Steering Committee. The committee, led by High School Principal Jonathan Seymour and Middle School Principal Terry Conant, consisted of staff, students, parents, alumni and the community.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Senate Approves DiZoglio Bill to Clear Name of North Andover Woman Convicted of Witchcraft

Sen. Diana DiZoglio has succeeded in her quest to clear the name of a North Andover woman convicted of witchcraft in 1693. The Massachusetts Senate passed legislation clearing the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., the last person convicted of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials who had yet to be exonerated. As WHAV reported first last July that DiZoglio filed the bill on behalf of North Andover Middle School civics students who researched Johnson’s life and the steps that would need to be taken to clear her name.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Here are the Winners of Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards

Robert Nelson, state director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is scheduled to speak at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards Breakfast. Among the award categories and businesses being honored are Business Assistance, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center; Cultural/Tourism, Stevens Coolidge...
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic State#Election Local#Methuen Democrats#Spring Breakfast#Methuen Dems
WHAV

Haverhill Recognizes its Hometown Heroes During Downtown Ceremony

The backstory behind 161 banners, featuring the names and photographs of Haverhill veterans, was told during a Hometown Heroes Tribute Ceremony Thursday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The Haverhill Exchange Club, responsible for the second annual banner initiative, honored those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at a service Thursday...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

I-495 Construction Update: Contractor Preps River Street Exit-Only Lane

Last week saw the openings of additional northbound lanes along Interstate 495 bridges in Haverhill with a dedicated River Street exit lane being prepped for use. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports day and night lane and ramp closings this week to accommodate paving and installation of sign foundations, guardrails and pavement markings, drainage casting adjustments and granite edging, among other tasks.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Boating Memorial Day Weekend? Register by Today with Plaistow, N.H., Town Clerk

Plaistow, N.H., is reminding residents and visitors they must register their boats by 4 p.m., today, if they plan on using them during the long Memorial Day weekend. Rules apply to residents and visitors using a boat mostly in New Hampshire. Applicants must provide a bill of sale, boat renewal notice or prior year’s registration. Plaistow accepts cash, checks and credit cards. The town receives an additional $5 fee to process boats for the state.
PLAISTOW, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WHAV

Cause of North Andover House Fire was Spray Paint Stored Near Furnace in Basement

Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace. North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy