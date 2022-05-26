Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market Returns to Atkinson June 18

Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group, the town’s Trash and Recycling Committee, is inviting Pollard School students to enter the “Recycle Right Contest.”. The group, known as WAG for short, asks students to create a 30-second video about what Plaistow residents should know about recycling and why it is important, upload the video to the Plaistow, N.H., and Friends Community Facebook page and post their grade and teacher’s name. The first-place winners receive a full pizza party for their class and two other winners receive ice cream parties for their classes.

2 DAYS AGO