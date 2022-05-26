Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market Returns to Atkinson June 18

Robert Nelson, state director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is scheduled to speak at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards Breakfast. Among the award categories and businesses being honored are Business Assistance, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center; Cultural/Tourism, Stevens Coolidge...
Steve Pessotti, a local retirement planner and guest speaker from the nonprofit Society for Financial Awareness presents a free workshop next week on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies. Workshops help people to become aware of planning for the future, risk management and protection strategies. Each session is customized to assist individuals...
Eammon’s Heart plans a “Patriotic Paint Party” to raise money to light up American flags in Haverhill. The party takes place Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The event is open to all ages, but limited spots are available. Participation is $30 each for children and $50 each for adults. There will also be a cash bar.
Plaistow, N.H.’s Waste Awareness Group, the town’s Trash and Recycling Committee, is inviting Pollard School students to enter the “Recycle Right Contest.”. The group, known as WAG for short, asks students to create a 30-second video about what Plaistow residents should know about recycling and why it is important, upload the video to the Plaistow, N.H., and Friends Community Facebook page and post their grade and teacher’s name. The first-place winners receive a full pizza party for their class and two other winners receive ice cream parties for their classes.
Dario Preston of Haverhill is the featured artist when Haverhill’s River Bards hosts its last presentation of the season next Friday. Preston, who grew up in Lawrence and credits the city for his artistic abilities, writes everyday whether it is a journal entry, music, poetry, skits or short stories. He considers himself a poet/spoken word artist and is a frequent River Bards open mic presenter. His first novel is “Book of Poetik Thought,” available on Amazon.
Residents have a rare opportunity to hear the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard perform in early July at Haverhill’s Riverside Park. Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey C. Hollett, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says a free concert takes place Thursday, July 7, thanks to the efforts of Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the city.
Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace. North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.
The John Greenleaf Whittier School Drama Club is planning its production of Disney’s “Moana JR,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film. Director Bobby Gariepy says students will bring the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage with all the beloved songs from the film.
More than a dozen food establishments are participating in Methuen’s Restaurant Week, themed “Savor Methuen,” starting today. Mayor Neil Perry welcomed the return of the event, taking place through Friday, May 27, and featuring specials during the week. “After a long two-year absence, I am happy to...
A statewide waste ban, going into effect this fall, will alter how Haverhill residents dispose of certain materials and how much it will cost. Speaking before the City Council this week, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein explained how waste bans began several decades ago in order to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills. As a result, recycling centers were created for items such as televisions, appliances and reusable materials.
Corinne “Cora/Reny” M. (Collins) Sardella, 71, died Friday, May 27, peacefully at home with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 19, 1950 in Yokosuka, Japan. Cora was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Marie C. (Marcoux) Collins. Being a Navy brat, she also lived in Florida and California before her family returned to their home town of Haverhill in 1963, settling in Ward Hill where Cora began many life time friendships.
Last week saw the openings of additional northbound lanes along Interstate 495 bridges in Haverhill with a dedicated River Street exit lane being prepped for use. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports day and night lane and ramp closings this week to accommodate paving and installation of sign foundations, guardrails and pavement markings, drainage casting adjustments and granite edging, among other tasks.
Hye Pointe Armenian Church is planning its Armenian Spring Festival. The annual festival features finger foods; Armenian dinners of lamb, chicken and beef served with pilaf, salad and bread; Armenian desserts; and hot dogs and chips for children. There will also be children’s activities. The event takes place Saturday...
Northern Essex Community College’s student newspaper, the NECC Observer, was awarded a gold medal from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for its work and perseverance operating during the pandemic. During the 2020-2021 school year, the student newspaper did not have a print edition, but stories continued to be posted...
Home Health VNA recently awarded a scholarship Yeneli Tejada-Cruz of Lawrence for her “special combination of dedication and innate compassion for people in need.”. The $500 award, established in 1995, is presented annually in memory of former Home Health employee Lisa Santiago Ventura. Ventura died after being struck while driving to care for a patient. It is given to a graduating senior of Greater Lawrence Technical School where she was once a student.
MakeIt Haverhill, a volunteer-operated organization focusing on innovative workforce development solutions, was recognized last week as a “Champion for Essex County.”. The organization, geared to residents of Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, was honored during Essex County Community Foundation’s eighth annual Celebration of Giving at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.
The backstory behind 161 banners, featuring the names and photographs of Haverhill veterans, was told during a Hometown Heroes Tribute Ceremony Thursday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The Haverhill Exchange Club, responsible for the second annual banner initiative, honored those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at a service Thursday...
Psychic readings and paranormal activity are the theme of fundraiser Saturday night by the Essex County Ghost Project and Bohemian Cove. The event kicks off Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Psychic readings are available until 8 when a guided tour takes place of, what the groups call, “all the paranormal hot spots.”
There were no injuries and a family with their pets safely escaped a four-alarm house fire early this morning in West Newbury. West Newbury Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. from the 374 Middle St. homeowner reporting flames were showing from the home. Fire Chief...
The Rocks Village drawbridge opened to boats this past weekend with temporary repairs to open the swing span, but automobile use must await permanent repairs which will take place with the bridge span raised. Following a over height truck accident March 17, the Rocks Village Bridge was closed. The Massachusetts...
